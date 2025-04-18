How to Avoid Finals Stress: Five Steps I’m Taking to Plan Ahead This Finals Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the weather getting warmer every day, exciting events like Spring Weekend on the horizon, and sunny afternoons on the Main Green, finals season is feeling light-years away. In reality, though, it always creeps up much faster than we anticipate. I know that I’ve definitely had my fair share of last-minute freak-outs over assignments I barely even knew existed, so this year, I’m switching things up. Here’s what I’m doing to prepare for this year’s finals season so that I’ll be calm and collected when exams roll around.

STEP ONE: PUT IT ON PAPER

When I’m feeling overwhelmed with too many assignments and exams to keep track of, it always helps me to get everything out of my head and out on paper. Whether it’s in a notebook, a whiteboard, or even your phone’s notes app, try making a list of all your final papers, projects, or exams and their due dates. Then, if possible, organize them chronologically. I also find it helpful to write down other large time commitments in the same time frame – social obligations, club meetings, and other extracurricular events – so I know exactly what I’ll be balancing over the next month or so.

STEP TWO: BLOCK IT OUT

Google Calendar is always my best friend during busy stretches of time. As soon as I have my list of deadlines and events, I block everything out – even if some commitments are weeks away, this really helps me visualize how much free time I’ll have on different days and avoid overcommitting myself. When far-out events I’ve forgotten about eventually do arise, I’m always thankful that I blocked them out ahead of time! Plus, color-coding things actually makes this pretty fun for me.

STEP THREE: BREAK UP TASKS

Staring at an unstarted final project or 10-page paper can feel pretty daunting. I find it much more manageable to get started on these large tasks if I can break them up into smaller chunks. For example, if I have to write a long paper, I’ll create separate tasks for brainstorming a topic, creating an outline, writing a first draft, and making my final edits. The same goes for studying – instead of writing “study for stats,” I’ll write down each individual topic or concept I need to review. These smaller tasks don’t feel so intimidating, and that motivates me to get started sooner.

STEP FOUR: SET EARLY DEADLINES

As much as I hate to admit it, I’m very prone to procrastinating tasks until the last minute when I have a lot on my plate. So to avoid a situation where I’m juggling too much at once, I like to set personal due dates for each of my broken-up assignment pieces. By setting my own deadlines for each small task, I can rest assured that I’ll have enough time to complete everything I need to and not stress at the last second. This can be done on paper or in a planner, but my favorite way to create organized and colorful to-do lists is with Google Keep!

STEP FIVE: COORDINATE SCHEDULES

I know that I’m always more motivated if I know I’m not doing everything on my own. By communicating and sharing finals schedules with friends, it’s easier to plan group study sessions, take breaks together, and hold each other accountable even during the chaos of finals season. Plus, as busy as things may get, it’s important to stay balanced and have fun – even if it’s a quick outdoor walk or coffee run, having some non-academic downtime with my friends helps me stay more productive in the long run.

Finals season certainly isn’t the most fun time of year, but it also doesn’t have to ruin your life. With some structure, to-do lists, and planning things ahead of time, we’ll all be ready to tackle these next two weeks and enter summer ready to relax after a job well-done!