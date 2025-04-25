Her Campus at Brown Approved Gifts for the Graduate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

May always represents a month of celebration for me. Whether it be high school or college graduation, or even Memorial Day, the beginning of summer would feel incomplete without at least one graduation or cheerful event to participate in. As a junior this year, I have many close friends competing for their bachelor’s degrees at Brown this year. While it is bittersweet for me personally to know they will walk through the Van Wickle Gates soon, I am excitedly preparing some special graduation presents and keepsakes to both commemorate and capture this special time in their lives.

In pondering my own graduation presents for close family and friends, I have consolidated a list of key items that I consider ‘Her Campus at Brown Approved.’ When selecting a graduation present, I aim for it to have one (if not all) of the following qualities: meaningful, long lasting, and functional.

Scrapbook

This is a nostalgic and artistic take on the graduation gift. It can range in price, offering more affordability if you so desire but does not sacrifice meaning nor longevity. You can approach this gift with ample creativity. For example, you could curate a set of photo albums based on certain eras of your friendship or based on certain eras of their academic experience. Etsy has so many gorgeous and personalizable photo albums, and online retailers such as Artifact Uprising feature polished options as well.

Monogram Kitchen & Bath Towels

Personalized, daily items might just be some of my favorite ways to romanticise the mundane. Whether it be cleaning your kitchen counter or washing your face with an embroidered towel, there is something elevated about your daily routine. Since many college graduates will be first time apartment dwellers, adding a sparkle of luxury to their new abode is a lovely way to help them usher in this new phase of life. My favorite bath towels are from Pottery Barn; however, the options are endless!

Away Luggage

I personally do not have my own piece of luggage, and anecdotally, I hear a similar sentiment from friends who are also in college. Thus, graduation is an ideal time to receive your own piece of luggage, especially if you will no longer be living near your family and/or intend to travel frequently for work or pleasure. Admittedly I am biased as a Brown student (Away was co-founded by a Brown graduate!), but I think that the Away luggage sets are effortlessly chic and practical.