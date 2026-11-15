This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



According to Vogue, heels are officially back in style. Raised on Monster High, Winx

Club, Barbie, Ever After High, and other fantastically fashionable feminine media, us girls have

spent plenty of time marveling at the impossible heights shoes could reach. Shoes are an

important part of any outfit, and the perfect heel can add confidence and flair to your look.

Though you may be wondering if heels coming back is just another fad conforming to the trad

wife ideals that have been on the rise, Vogue Australia says otherwise. Author Nina Miyashita

retorts, “Like so many other uniquely feminine symbols, through the slow reclamation of heeled

footwear as a patriarchal tool, they have become the opposite of oppressive. They have become,

to many femme-identifying wearers, empowering.” So, now that heels have properly returned to

their rightful place in the fashion kingdom, it’s time for you to reach new heights!



Wearing Heels



Remember when Carrie Bradshaw walked 48 blocks in Manolo Blahniks? That may seem

like an impossible feat now, but the reality is that our feet are just not used to wearing heels.

Since the rise of sneakers, the muscles and tendons used for walking in heels have gone weary.

Hope is not lost in the pursuit of fabulous footwear, however, because you can build muscle

strength, tendon flexibility, and balance to master the art of high heels.





The key is to start low and slow and build up height over time. Begin by wearing some

low, wide heels/boots for mundane activities to break in the shoe and slowly adjust your feet.

Walk heel to toe, put your weight back, straighten your posture, and learn to trust your shoes. If

your feet start to hurt, don’t worry about changing into more comfortable shoes, and try again

the next day. Use this video for helpful tips and to demonstrate how to walk in heels, as well. Do

laundry, homework, eat a snack, whatever in heels until you feel comfortable wearing them for a

whole day. Then, you can increase heel height and decrease heel thickness gradually (this can

take months) until you can be completely comfortable and confident wearing a 4” stiletto all day.



As a note, 5” heels and platforms where your toes are also elevated are not good to wear

often in order to preserve tendon flexibility and decrease the likelihood of injury. Refer to this

Reddit post, which also says, “even if you don’t want to wear higher heels regularly, then just

wearing low heels every day (such as a low/medium heel ankle boot to work) will give some help

with toning those muscles and make wearing higher heels for occasional events & nights out

much easier than if you only wear flats every day.”



Now that you understand the basics of how to train your feet and how to walk, it’s time to

learn how to buy!



Buying Heels



As the aforementioned Reddit post says, “Heels need to fit well and support your feet well

to avoid discomfort and issues.” In order to look good and feel good, you have to be intentional

with choosing shoes that properly fit your feet. Charles & Keith offers a comprehensive guide to

the various types of heels, a handy tool when shopping. Material-wise, leather molds to your

foot while PU can be uncomfortable, give you blisters, and wear down easily. Try on as many

pairs as you can, and try not to settle for a cute pair online without knowing whether or not it

will be comfortable. There are many nuances to a shoe that just can’t be discerned from only a

photo. Again, “never accept that ‘heels are just painful/uncomfortable’. Only buy heels

that fit well, support your feet well, and are not uncomfortable.”

A quick and easy way to tell if a heel is going to be comfortable to stand in, without much

heel-wearing experience, is the Wobble Test. Place the shoe on a flat surface and gently knock

it. If it wobbles, the odds are that it won’t provide the support your feet need. The Wobble Test

does not automatically discount a shoe from the possibility of being perfectly comfortable, but it

works in a pinch.

Blisters can be an unfortunate side effect of ill-fitting shoes or prolonged activity. To

prevent blisters, wrap your toes and heels (not the shoes) with Band-Aids, KT tape, moleskin, or

duct tape (cautiously). You might also find it helpful to purchase inserts to provide extra cushion

to your feet. These can be especially nice if you have low arches or hypermobility.



If, like me, you prefer to thrift, you’ve probably been devastated when the inevitable

happens: dry rot. Dry rot can range from the sole glue failing to your shoes literally crumbling

apart. If it is a matter of glue, you can follow the hack below in a well-ventilated area to reglue

them, or you can support your local cobbler. While a cobbler can work wonders, there is a point

when you just have to call time of death on the shoes and say goodbye. I’ve personally had three

pairs of thrifted shoes fall apart this semester and have given up thrifting shoes for the

foreseeable future.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article, and are as excited about the heel revival as I

am. Wearing heels can elevate any outfit, and now that you know how to master them, have fun

fashionably strutting about campus! XOXO