Friendsgiving Style Guide: Five Aesthetics for Every Celebration at Brown

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Thanksgiving is nearing and with that comes festive, themed events on College Hill before we all depart for break. I absolutely love the symbolism of this holiday and also any occasion to get dressed up and usher in the holiday season.

Whether you have a team / club Thanksgiving event or are brewing up an exciting Friendsgiving celebration, below are some styles that nod to the season and also Providence weather this November.

For the athleisure lover…

Stay true to your personal preferences and sport a matching sweat set in a seasonally-appropriate burgundy hue. Accessorize with more statement gold earrings and elevated sneakers. Some options include:

For the classic Thanksgiving affair…

Embrace the more traditional interpretation of this holiday and wear a polished, shimmering dress with some nice flats.

For the Western-inspired…

It seems as though cowgirl-inspired styles are trending more than ever this fall. Lean into this look with an all denim outfit and suede boots or a western-themed sweater and suede skirt.

For a restaurant VISIT…

Opt for a more sophisticated, statement top with more subtle bottoms. Here are my favorites:

For a pre-game dinner…

If the main event is not, in fact, the Thanksgiving supper, but rather what follows, you will need a more versatile outfit. Statement pants and a going-out top can serve as the base. A preppy, yet fashionable, blazer will be ideal for dinner and easily removable as the night carries on.