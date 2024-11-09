Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Friendsgiving Style Guide: Five Aesthetics for Every Celebration at Brown

Thanksgiving is nearing and with that comes festive, themed events on College Hill before we all depart for break. I absolutely love the symbolism of this holiday and also any occasion to get dressed up and usher in the holiday season. 

Whether you have a team / club Thanksgiving event or are brewing up an exciting Friendsgiving celebration, below are some styles that nod to the season and also Providence weather this November

For the athleisure lover… 

Stay true to your personal preferences and sport a matching sweat set in a seasonally-appropriate burgundy hue. Accessorize with more statement gold earrings and elevated sneakers. Some options include: 

For the classic Thanksgiving affair…

Embrace the more traditional interpretation of this holiday and wear a polished, shimmering dress with some nice flats. 

For the Western-inspired…

It seems as though cowgirl-inspired styles are trending more than ever this fall. Lean into this look with an all denim outfit and suede boots or a western-themed sweater and suede skirt. 

For a restaurant VISIT…

Opt for a more sophisticated, statement top with more subtle bottoms. Here are my favorites:  

For a pre-game dinner…

If the main event is not, in fact, the Thanksgiving supper, but rather what follows, you will need a more versatile outfit. Statement pants and a going-out top can serve as the base. A preppy, yet fashionable, blazer will be ideal for dinner and easily removable as the night carries on. 

Maggie Seidel

Brown '26

Maggie Seidel is the President of the Her Campus at Brown chapter. In this role, she oversees and recruits new members and writers, produces content for Pinterest and Instagram, manages the calendar, editorial process, and brand partnerships, leads weekly meetings and outreach, and contributes weekly articles. Maggie studies International & Public Affairs and Entrepreneurship, and she is a current junior. She is also a chair on the executive leadership team of Brown University's Women in Business, a teaching assistant for an entrepreneurship class at Brown, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Her Campus is Maggie's place of happy. She also loves to play tennis, celebrate holidays of any and all kinds, curate new Pinterest boards, and enjoy a leisurely weekend brunch and cup of warm coffee.