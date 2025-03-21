Four Ways to Romanticize Overseas Spring Break Flights

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break is such an ideal time to explore new cities and cultures with friends, but this oftentimes requires an overseas flight. While I actually enjoy going to the airport and plane rides, I absolutely sympathize with those who consider travel days to be long, exhausting, and overwhelming. Luckily, there are a variety of ways to romanticize a long-haul (perhaps even red eye!) flight.

Read below for a few of my favorites.

Create a self care kit

I identify as a packer and planner, and for my upcoming spring break trip, I found myself scrolling on Amazon for any and all essential wellness-related product I might need. Having all the basics in my carry on provides a semblance of home in my confined seat, which makes the journey more enjoyable. It also feels nice to refresh yourself before landing and can help you revive after a red eye excursion.

These may include — but are not limited to: pain relievers, Sudafed, hydrocortisone, melatonin, hand sanitizer, pocket tissues, lip balm, hand lotion, a mini hair brush and toothbrush, water enhancers (my favorite are the Peach Lemonade True Lemon packets), protein bars or trail mix, gum, a mini hair brush and deodorant, a pocket mirror, hair ties (my favorite are from Silk), a mini fragrance (I am bring my Valentino Beauty Born in Roma #GiftedByValentino) and a rejuvenating facial spray (Mario Badescu Rose Water always delights).

In my opinion, having the perfect cosmetics bag is necessary! Of all places, my most favorite one is from Cotton On (see here).

SKIP the shows & Read a book

I find that reading makes the time fly by much more quickly, and it usually eases me to sleep if I am taking an overnight flight. Some of my favorite travel reads include In Five Years by Rebecca Serle, Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, The People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and The Winter Street series by Elin Hilderbrand. I find that travel compels me to be more present and leave behind the tech-centric life we all live. Beginning my travels by reading frames my vacation and helps me downshift from an otherwise bustling daily life.

Wear your fav sweat set

The norms of airport attire have become increasingly casual. A few decades ago, woman wore dress suits and heals to travel. Now, attire that is more conducive to comfort is socially acceptable, including a sweat set. You need not relinquish all sense of style when flying far distances; however, wearing a matching sweat set can offer the best of both worlds. My ultimate travel uniform is a muse matching set from Alo, which is breathable and temperature but also cute.

start your journal

I am an avid journal user and have chronicled all my travels since I can remember. I find so much joy in penning my favorite memories while away from home and being able to relive these amazing experiences each time I reread my entries. This is my favorite way to fully embrace these adventures, and I capture all my plane tickets and momentos in my journal as well.