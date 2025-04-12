Four Ways to Enjoy Rainy April Showers at Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s not let the rain get us down this spring— April showers can definitely be a damper on some plans, but it can also be a good time to try out some cozy spots around Brown. Whatever you’re looking for, a rainy day is the perfect opportunity to cozy up, try something new, and embrace the day. Here’s how you can make the most out of a gloomy day at Brown:

Cozy up at a coffee shop:

Rainy days call for cozy corners, warm drinks, and a break from the stuffy dorms and there are definitely plenty of great coffee spots near Brown that offer just that. Make a quick trip down to Coffee Exchange on Wickenden and enjoy the inviting, warm atmosphere and variety of amazing drink options. Or you could head over to Ceremony for a cup of tea, coffee, or aesthetic matcha. Maybe you go into providence and warm up by the fireplace at Nero. A little coffee date on a rainy day is a perfect chance to catch up with a friend or take some time to yourself without straying far from campus. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat, yummy drink, or just a place to relax and escape the rough weather, Brown has the perfect local coffee spots for whatever you’re looking for.

Enjoy the view in a good study spot:

It can be hard to lock in when the gloomy weather makes you want to do anything but. Finding the right study spot can turn the unmotivated thoughts into a comfortable and productive mindset. The couches and tables in Faunce (above the Blue Room) offer an amazing view of the Main Green, with plenty of natural light. For a more classic, quiet setting, the John Hay Library has big windows and a timeless academic feel. The Providence Athenaeum is another beautiful and historic space with many cozy reading nooks and incredible interior design. Lastly, Barus and Holly’s wall of glass windows is an amazing place to watch the showers in a modern and inviting study space with a small cafe inside. Whether rain or shine, these spots make studying feel less painful and allow you to embrace a good rainy day vibe while getting your grind on.

Take a relaxing stroll through the RISD museum:

Rain can definitely limit activities, especially if you’re looking for something to do during the day or on the weekends. The RISD museum is an incredibly good way to spend your time and a beautiful place to walk around while staying dry. The museum is a short walk from campus and free for all Brown students. It is a great way to get out and experience something new and avoid getting soaked. The museum features an impressive collection, with works from artists such as Monet, Picasso, and Andy Warhol, as well as ancient artifacts, textiles, and other unique pieces. Whether you’re looking for a place to kill time, learn, or just want a peaceful place to spend your time, the RISD Museum definitely a must see spot in Providence and there’s no better time to explore than a rainy afternoon.

Rainy day movie: Avon Cinema

A gloomy day is the perfect time to see a film at the Avon Cinema on Thayer. If you haven’t had the chance to catch a film at the charming and historic theater, it is a perfect place to hide away and enjoy one of Brown’s Gems. Tickets are very affordable for students and it is a perfect place to grab a friend, some popcorn, and explore some of the unique films they have to offer. But for the home-bodies, you can never go wrong with an at home movie marathon.

Embrace the weather on a stroll

If you’re not afraid of getting a little wet, get outside and clear your head on a rainy walk. Find a curated rainy day playlist or maybe a good binge podcast and take a walk around campus. Maybe head down toward the main green or explore the back neighborhoods around campus. Heading down to Wickden or Waterman street is always fun with cute shops along the way. Or maybe make it up to the prospect terrace to enjoy the overlook of providence and welcome the rainy day vibes. There is always something new to see and it’s important to get out and explore your surroundings. Never know what you may find!

While April showers may mess up some of your plans, they also bring the chance to explore a cozier side of life at Brown and bring a relaxing change of pace.