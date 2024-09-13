Five Ways I Feel *Put Together* in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we adjust to a new school year — whether returning to campus or arriving for the first time — many of us find ourselves searching for routine and consistency. It’s easy to get lost in a jumble of class time, studying, and homework, but I’ve found there are a few things that help me feel put together and accomplished every day.

Get Dressed

While this may seem like a no-brainer, I mean get dressed. Look at your closet and pick out something cute you want to style your outfit around—bonus points for taking an outfit pic. I rely on this tip most when I wake up feeling gross and need to counteract that feeling.

This chore can be annoying and feel unnecessary- surely it’s enough to throw your blanket over the lump of sheets and pillows you slept in, right? Unfortunately not. Although not my favorite task, making my bed never takes more than two minutes and then allows me to return home to a neat room throughout the day. On this topic, tidying your room once in the morning and once at night is equally beneficial for your mind as it is your physical space.

Move!

While I try to get to the gym nearly every day, the keyword there is “try.” Sometimes the gym is not in the cards for that day, and that’s okay! On these days, I like to substitute a more intense workout for a “reconnecting with nature” walk. Bring or phone a friend, listen to music or a podcast, or simply appreciate the nature and neighborhoods around you.

Make a To-Do List

As an avid Notion user and enthusiast, I look forward to Sunday afternoons when I set up my agenda for the upcoming week. But even if you’re not as Type A as me, creating a daily to-do list with the tasks you want to get done is always a good idea. Not only does it help you remember the things you’re supposed to do each day, but you can look back on it at the end of the day or the week and be reminded of how productive you were! I also like to buff up my list with little things like showering to add some extra check marks to the list :).

Take Off Your Makeup Every Night

Maybe this seems like another no-brainer but after a long day or night, it can feel impossible to do your whole skincare routine. However, trust me when I say that the 5-10 minutes you commit at night will save you from a whole host of uncomfortable feelings when you wake up with your pillow dirty and skin angry.

In the end, these tips are what work for me. Everyone has different needs and wants for their days and the only way to discover what makes you feel good is to do it! It can never hurt to take good care of yourself, your body, and your space, so experiment and figure out what helps you feel put together.