Five Underrated European Destinations on My Bucket List for this Summer

With the last day of classes and reading period quickly approaching us, it’s hard not to think about summer when laying out on the Main Green. Whether you have an internship lined up or plan on spending time at home (or both!), taking a week or two for a European trip is a great way to create new memories with family and friends while exploring new cultures.

Here are some bucket list-worthy destinations you should definitely consider visiting this summer!

Marbella:

Marbella was voted as the trendiest European destination for the summer. Featuring both beaches and mountains on the southern coast of Spain, Marbella also boasts world-class golf and shopping.

Amsterdam:

Amsterdam may be more of a basic destination, but there’s a reason why it’s so popular. Summer in Amsterdam is perfect for bike rides along the canals, festivals, and drinks on terraces.

Helsinki:

I was able to visit Helsinki last summer and really enjoyed the nature, food, and museums Finland has to offer! It’s also really easy to take a day trip to Tallinn, Estonia to get a taste of the Baltics.

Lake Bled:

Getting to see the world-famous photo of the Lake and Castle in person is definitely on top of my bucket list. Nearby small towns and castles also make Slovenia a nice, quaint getaway in Europe.

Porto:

Although Porto is Portugal’s second-largest city, it can be a calmer, less-crowded alternative to Lisbon with its own unique history. Famous for its port wine, Porto is a very walkable city and I’m excited to visit this summer!