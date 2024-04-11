Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fifteen Hall of Fame Beauty Products Perfect for the Spring

There is nothing that is feels better than taking care of yourself, especially as days get busier towards the end of the semester. The simple act of washing and moisturizing my face or making sure I am drinking enough water keep me centered throughout a day filled with commitments. Over the years of practicing small acts of self care, I have found myself using these fifteen products on a regular basis because of their effectiveness and design.

Skincare

CeraVe Face Wash is my favorite facial cleanser because it is well suited for people with sensitive skin. 

Vanicream Facial Moisturizer is equal parts effective and inexpensive – perhaps the most ideal combination of descriptors of a product in the skincare industry.

Aveeno Body Moisturizer is an oat-based natural formula that leaves your skin feeling so soft and nourished, without any of the unnecessary and unnatural fragrances.

Haircare

Kevin Murphy Leave-in Conditioner & Heat Protectant is much needed for a spring social calendar that includes formals, end-of-semester dinners, etc. As you plan your hair styles for these events, make sure to remember your leave-in conditioner and heat protectant, such as Kevin Murphy’s, to keep your hair healthy.

Pacifica Coco Bond Damage Care, Leave-In Hair Mask is a lovely treat for your hair to ensure that your heat use does not damage your hair too significantly. Doing a hair mask also feels like a very approachable way to incorporate self care into my busy college schedule.

Batiste Dry Shampoo is the perfect product to keep in your handbag when you need some extra volume or a mid-day hair spruce up. You only need a few distanced sprays on skelp,  a gentle toss of your hair, and quick brush for your hair will feel and look refreshed.

Wet Brush is dependable and very useful for post-shower hair brushing, making it less potentially painful and maintains my hair ends nicely.

Makeup

E.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter is a daily stapeful for me. I do not like the feeling or appearance of “cakey” makeup, but this product offers quite the opposite effect! It provides a luminous finish and melts into your skin, leaving you with a brightened and dewy face that is lovely for spring.

Rare Beauty Concealer offers just the right amount of color correction and blemish coverup to my E.l.f. base. I use this concealer underneath my eyes (especially during midterms when I’m not sleeping enough!) and on spots that need a little bit of TLC. This product should be used sparingly, as too much of it can cause creases.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick adds the perfect shimmery finish to your face, that looks even nicer when the warm sun brushes across your face.

Hourglass Unlocked Extensions Tubular Mascara is an absolute gamechanger. After years of searching for the perfect mascara that could last me from my first class through my late night club meetings, I found the perfect mascara. While it is not inexpensive, I truly believe it is worth the price. It does not smear, smudge, or fade throughout the day – all qualities that I have not found simultaneously in one mascara until now. 

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick is the ultimate brightener and blush. It effortlessly compliments your cheeks and gives you a natural rosy glow. Plus, it is a multi-use stick that I also use on my lips, and you could even use it as eyeshadow, creating a cohesive pink and illuminating hue on your face.

self care

Lavender Pillow Spray serves as my fairy godmother whisking me to a deep slumber.

Lemonade Liquid Packets motivate me to stay hydrated and taste like a lemonade treat on a warm spring day.

Facial Massage Roller is the perfect product to insert in your morning routine. I recommend placing the roller in your mini-fridge in your dorm room and cleaning before each use with witch hazel cleanser. This chilled massager can help you wake up and brighten your face in the morning by reduce puffiness.

