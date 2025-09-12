Fashion Culture Shock: A Southerner’s Guide to Rush Fashion in New England

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving 1,000 miles away from home as a brand new college freshman can come with quite a few challenges, but I never anticipated how big of a role fashion culture shock would play into this. One of the most apparent ways that I noticed this difference was even simply in the role fashion played in sorority rush between southern and northern schools.

Fashion Culture Shock in Recruitment Style

One large differentiating factor in rush between these two different regions is the time of year in which it occurs. Most people on TikTok are now aware when “Bama rush” season occurs due to the amassed cult following that many PNMs (potential new members of a sorority) gain surrounding their “outfit of the day” videos and other vlogged experiences of rush updates. Yet, up north, rush typically occurs much later- often at the beginning of the Spring semester in February. In New England, February is still winter– and it feels like it.

Not only do cultural norms tend to dictate the trends you’ll see in daily outfits for each round of recruitment, but this change in season also heavily influences how one dresses based on what region they are going through sorority recruitment in. In the southern states, many PNMs are encouraged to wear athleisure for the orientation days of rush and the final day (bid day) when girls receive a bid into the house that they mutually select after going through all of the sorority houses at their campus. Further, in other rounds of recruitment, even though more dressy outfits are encouraged, girls are still dressing for the heat, with shorter floral skirts, sundresses, and light layers.

Yet, at schools further north, like Brown, this is not always the case in the typical rush wardrobe. Because rush here falls in February, more often than not, we see girls wearing jeans, long sleeve shirts, and outfits that layer easily, as they possibly walk through the snow from house to house. While on the final round of rushing, preference day, some girls tend to mimic the southern styles of rush with dressier options, such as sundresses and preppy skirts, these outfits are still accompanied with heavy jackets and at times, snow boots.

My Takeaways

These differences highlighted a massive cultural shift from my home state, as I prepared to go through sorority recruitment, as all of my friends back home had done. What I noticed from going through this process and watching my friends and popular personalities on TikTok do the same is that every school will carry a different vibe when it comes to wardrobe. My most important takeaway from seeing these differences at Brown was to dress confidently in your personal style tastes and be smart about dressing for the weather. While formal recruitment at Brown is still a few months away, it’s never too early to begin preparing for the cold and still coordinating outfits that leave you looking and feeling your best.

Tips for Continuous Open Bidding Recruitment

But for those who want to still experience some of the warm weather rush styles that we have seen popularized on TikTok, Brown is preparing for its informal recruitment process known as COB (continuous open bidding). This opportunity allows students who have at least one semester worth of completed credits to attend open house events and coffee chats with each house on campus in order to get to know the sororities in a more relaxed environment. While these recruiting events are more informal allowing for less stress on what to wear, the more inviting weather allows all PNMs to channel their inner “Bama rush” and choose the clothing they feel the most confident in, rather than worrying about what will keep them warm.

With COB right around the corner, students from all over are able to experience this recent cultural phenomenon and make sure their outfit allows them to feel their best throughout this process. While wardrobe has no say on any of the decisions throughout rush, one of the best factors in putting your best foot forward can be feeling like the best and most comfortable version of oneself. So whether you are getting ready to go through fall informal recruitment or are contemplating formal recruitment in the spring semester, it’s never too late to begin finding clothing that not only makes you feel yourself, but also prepares you for the unpredictable Providence weather in all seasons.