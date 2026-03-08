Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Dip, Gel, or Acrylic?: A Complete Guide to Nail Salon Manicures

Walking into the nail salon can be slightly overwhelming. You are immediately asked if you want dip powder, acrylic, builder gel, GelX, or something called a “Russian Manicure”, and you’re somehow expected to know the difference.

Each manicure type has its strengths and weaknesses depending on your lifestyle, nail health, budget, and how long you want your nails to last. Whether you’re preparing for a formal, vacation, or just want your nails done, here is a guide to the most common nail salon options. 

The Regular Manicure: 

This is the classic manicure most of us know and love, from the start. The nail tech shapes your nails, pushes back your cuticles, and applies traditional polish that air dries. 

Pros: 

  • Cheapest 
  • Quick 
  • Easy removal 
  • Least damage 

Cons: 

  • Chips quickly 
  • Takes time to dry 
  • Doesn’t strengthen the nails 

Gel Manicure:

Gel polish has become one of the most popular salon options. The polish is cured under a UV lamp, which helps it dry instantly and last much longer than regular polish.

Pros: 

  • Lasts about 2-3 weeks 
  • No drying time 
  • Shiny, smooth finish 
  • Less chipping than regular polish

Dip Powder: 

Dip manicures involve dipping the nail into colored powder and sealing it with a bonding liquid. The result is a thicker and more durable manicure.

Pros: 

  • Extremely long-lasting
  • Stronger than gel
  • Doesn’t require UV light 
  • Good for people with thin nails 

Cons: 

  • Can feel bulky
  • Removal is more difficult
  • Less flexible than gel 

Acrylic Nails:

Acrylics form a hard protective layer over your natural nails and are often used to create long extensions.

Pros: 

  • Best for length 
  • Very strong
  • Can be shaped into many styles 

Cons: 

  • Can damage natural nails
  • Requires fills and replacements every few weeks 

Builder Gel: 

Builder gel is a thicker gel used to strengthen natural nails. It’s cured like a regular gel but creates a stronger base. 

Pros: 

  • Adds strength while looking natural 
  • Less bulky than dip 
  • Great for growing natural nails 

Cons: 

  • More expensive
  • Removals can be difficult 

Gel-X

Gel-X is a system where pre-shaped soft gel tips are applied to the natural nail using a gel adhesive and are cured under a lamp. 

Pros: 

  • Flexible 
  • Less damaging than acrylics 

Cons: 

  • Expensive 
  • Not offered everywhere 
  • Difficult to remove 
