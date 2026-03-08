Dip, Gel, or Acrylic?: A Complete Guide to Nail Salon Manicures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into the nail salon can be slightly overwhelming. You are immediately asked if you want dip powder, acrylic, builder gel, GelX, or something called a “Russian Manicure”, and you’re somehow expected to know the difference.

Each manicure type has its strengths and weaknesses depending on your lifestyle, nail health, budget, and how long you want your nails to last. Whether you’re preparing for a formal, vacation, or just want your nails done, here is a guide to the most common nail salon options.

The Regular Manicure:

This is the classic manicure most of us know and love, from the start. The nail tech shapes your nails, pushes back your cuticles, and applies traditional polish that air dries.

Pros:

Cheapest

Quick

Easy removal

Least damage

Cons:

Chips quickly

Takes time to dry

Doesn’t strengthen the nails

Gel Manicure:

Gel polish has become one of the most popular salon options. The polish is cured under a UV lamp, which helps it dry instantly and last much longer than regular polish.

Pros:

Lasts about 2-3 weeks

No drying time

Shiny, smooth finish

Less chipping than regular polish

Dip Powder:

Dip manicures involve dipping the nail into colored powder and sealing it with a bonding liquid. The result is a thicker and more durable manicure.

Pros:

Extremely long-lasting

Stronger than gel

Doesn’t require UV light

Good for people with thin nails

Cons:

Can feel bulky

Removal is more difficult

Less flexible than gel

Acrylic Nails:

Acrylics form a hard protective layer over your natural nails and are often used to create long extensions.

Pros:

Best for length

Very strong

Can be shaped into many styles

Cons:

Can damage natural nails

Requires fills and replacements every few weeks

Builder Gel:

Builder gel is a thicker gel used to strengthen natural nails. It’s cured like a regular gel but creates a stronger base.

Pros:

Adds strength while looking natural

Less bulky than dip

Great for growing natural nails

Cons:

More expensive

Removals can be difficult

Gel-X

Gel-X is a system where pre-shaped soft gel tips are applied to the natural nail using a gel adhesive and are cured under a lamp.

Pros:

Flexible

Less damaging than acrylics

Cons: