Design Your Own Degree: DIY Curriculum Ideas for Self-Directed Learning

In an era where people are thirsty for knowledge, for learning off-screen, and for enriching their downtime, social media users have begun designing their own curricula, picking a topic of interest to them and planning out learning “sessions,” going so far as to assign themselves homework.

If you’re a college student, you may find the idea of picking up some interesting historical facts or a new skill appealing, but worry that the commitment of a full DIY curriculum is unattainable during the semester.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to acquire new knowledge without going out of your way or setting aside large swaths of time to do so. Try building some of these activities into your daily routine and find yourself just a little bit more educated by the end of a month!

World History

A personal fascination of mine has been learning more about ancient and modern world history. When I was abroad, I tried to learn a bit about each country I traveled to in the week before my visit. Though few students have time to take a full history class, I find that listening to a podcast (or YouTube video) during my walks to class and around campus can afford just the amount of time I need to get a daily dose of new information.

I recommend Wiser World on Spotify, which caters its episodes around world events. I especially enjoyed her 3-part Iran series.

Literature

A fun, low-commitment literature project could be to pick an author, read one or two of their books (maybe their most well-known and one other well-liked), read up a little on their background and life, and create a 5-slide presentation about them. This undertaking requires just a little time every day to work through a book and allows you to gain a more academic view through research into the author.

Two authors on my radar are Joan Didion and Eve Babitz. Though I haven’t read either of their work before, I’ve had Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik on my TBR list for a couple of months now, and think this could be a great opportunity to learn more about both legendary authors.

Brush Up on a High School Topic

Who says learning always has to be 100% new? Think back to a topic you really enjoyed learning in high school, whether it was integrals in calculus, moles in chemistry, or even basic grammar rules. Look back at your high school notes if you still have access, or use a platform like Khan Academy or YouTube to refresh your memory. It’s easier than learning something from scratch, but similarly satisfying once you’re done.

Take an Online Art Class

Try out some creative learning and take an online art class, whether it’s an official course or a series of YouTube videos! I found this Substack article with links to a Notion art course, but a quick Google search will yield plenty more results. Try out basic painting, sketching, or whatever your heart desires.

3-Step Plan to Improve a Skill

My last tip focuses on professional learning. I recommend considering what skills would help you in your clubs or ideal internship/career, then creating a 3-step plan to improve them. Breaking your progress down into steps will make it easier to achieve and set you up for future success!

These are just a few ideas of how to introduce more recreational learning into your daily life. I hope one or more have caught your eye and helped you identify some times throughout the day where learning could be incorporated. Happy studying!