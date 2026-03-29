Big Ten: Some of My Favorites Sights of London

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring breakers return to PVD or BOS from a week of reprieve or staycation, I find myself reminiscing about my travels to London – which is perhaps, now, my favorite city in the world. If you are a flower shop lover, history aficionado, shopping fiend, beloved foodie, Britain has it all. Transporting to and from all these sights is simple with a tube stop or two.

Liberty London (Regent St., Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, United Kingdom):

“Tudor-revival building filled with high-end fashion and luxury homeware, with its own fabric line.”

Superdry (360-366 Oxford St, London W1C 1JN, United Kingdom):

Vintage Ralph Lauren. Say no more.

Circolo Populaire (40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX, United Kingdom):

Tasty tip – order the truffle pasta.

Saint James’s Park (City of Westminster):

Royally stunning views of Buckingham Palace, daffodils, and passthroughs to Parliament.

Big Ben from the National Covid Memorial Wall Lookout Area (Albert Embankment, Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7EH, United Kingdom):

A zero-queue photo opportunity.

Harrods:

The iconic Food Hall is a destination in and of itself.

The Notting Hill Bookstore (13 Blenheim Cres, London W11 2EE, United Kingdom):

We spent hours strolling through the vintage shops, boutiques, and of course, visiting iconic Notting Hill movie set.

Flat Iron Steakhouse (17-18 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8QH, United Kingdom):

Includes complimentary popcorn to begin and vanilla ice cream cones to conclude.

The Swan (21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT, United Kingdom):

Shakespeare-inspired tea with a view of the River Thames.

Fortnum & Mason (181 Piccadilly, London W1A 1ER, United Kingdom):

For any and everyone on your memento shopping list.