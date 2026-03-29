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Big Ben in London, UK with a red bus in front
Big Ben in London, UK with a red bus in front
Photo by Lucas Davies from Unsplash
Brown | Life

Big Ten: Some of My Favorites Sights of London

Maggie Seidel Student Contributor, Brown University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring breakers return to PVD or BOS from a week of reprieve or staycation, I find myself reminiscing about my travels to London – which is perhaps, now, my favorite city in the world. If you are a flower shop lover, history aficionado, shopping fiend, beloved foodie, Britain has it all. Transporting to and from all these sights is simple with a tube stop or two.

Liberty London (Regent St., Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, United Kingdom):

“Tudor-revival building filled with high-end fashion and luxury homeware, with its own fabric line.”

Superdry (360-366 Oxford St, London W1C 1JN, United Kingdom):

Vintage Ralph Lauren. Say no more. 

Circolo Populaire (40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX, United Kingdom):

Tasty tip – order the truffle pasta. 

Saint James’s Park (City of Westminster):

Royally stunning views of Buckingham Palace, daffodils, and passthroughs to Parliament. 

Big Ben from the National Covid Memorial Wall Lookout Area (Albert Embankment, Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7EH, United Kingdom):

A zero-queue photo opportunity. 

Harrods:

The iconic Food Hall is a destination in and of itself. 

The Notting Hill Bookstore (13 Blenheim Cres, London W11 2EE, United Kingdom):

We spent hours strolling through the vintage shops, boutiques, and of course, visiting iconic Notting Hill movie set. 

Flat Iron Steakhouse (17-18 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8QH, United Kingdom):

Includes complimentary popcorn to begin and vanilla ice cream cones to conclude.

The Swan (21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT, United Kingdom):

Shakespeare-inspired tea with a view of the River Thames.

Fortnum & Mason (181 Piccadilly, London W1A 1ER, United Kingdom):

For any and everyone on your memento shopping list.

Maggie Seidel

Brown '26

Maggie Seidel is the President of the Her Campus at Brown chapter. In this role, she oversees and recruits new members and writers, serves as a liaison between the chapter and Brown University, manages the calendar, editorial process, and brand partnerships, leads weekly meetings, and contributes written and visual content.

Maggie studies International & Public Affairs and Entrepreneurship, and she is a current senior. She is also part of Brown University's Women in Business chapter, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and writing an honors thesis.

Her Campus is Maggie's place of happy. She also loves to play tennis, celebrate holidays of any & all kinds, curate new Pinterest boards, and sip iced coffee.