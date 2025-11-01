Beyond Resistance: Why No Kings Day Matters in an Era of Protest Fatigue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 18th, millions of Americans flooded parks and plazas in over 2,500 locations to protest Trump’s latest power grabs on what organizers called “No King’s Day.” The signs were playful, from cardboard crowns to banners declaring “No Kings since 1776” and “We Dumped Tea for Less” but the tone on the street was serious and defiant. Energized by recent actions taken by the Trump administration this fall—with organizers citing widespread immigration detentions carried out by ICE agents, significant cuts to federal education resources and environmental protections, and efforts to redistrict for partisan gain—the coalition of over 200 organizations led by the nonprofits Indivisible, 50501, and MoveOn facilitated the nationwide protests that drew over 7 million Americans into the streets. The recent government shutdown has only added urgency to the campaign, with thousands of unpaid, furloughed employees taking action to fight for their livelihoods.

No Kings Shows The Power of Broad-Based Mobilization

But, this protest is distinct from the cycle of community mobilization against the Trump administration. Since President Trump re-entered the White House, protests have followed predictable rhythms. They flare up after each new executive order, court decision, or scandal, then fade as outrage exhausts itself. No Kings Day is different. Rather than a reaction to a single event or systematic attack on a particular group, the protest is a broader criticism of power itself, a preemptive warning defending the architecture of democracy.

Even when compared to other anti-Trump demonstrations, No Kings Day stands out. While the Women’s March advocated for gender equality and the Black Lives Matter movement demanded racial justice, No King’s Day takes on a more abstract subject, considering the nature of presidential power and issuing a symbolic rejection of authoritarianism. This protest does not focus on one issue or one identity, instead it unites local protests under the shared message that executive power should remain accountable to the people it represents. The inclusive and collective nature of No Kings Day only strengthens its message in support of “We the People.”

American Democracy At Its Best

This isn’t a typical protest. But, maybe it’s more traditional than anything we have seen in recent years. In the wake of January 6th, where protesters violently stormed our nation’s capital threatening to kill democratic lawmakers, No Kings Day stands in sharp contrast. With demonstrators singing “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie, dancing in the streets, and wearing blow up costumes and yellow garb to signify peace and unity, No Kings Day functions as a reminder of what peaceful, democratic protest is all about. Beyond responding to many Republican politicians’ charges that the protesters were all Hamas-supporting antifa militants, the theatrical and lighthearted nature of the protest serves a political purpose. In authoritarian structures, fear and violence enable those in power while laughter and joy act as democratic functions, dissolving the control that fear imposes and working towards peace. As protester Joe Lesko of Ashland, Oregon told CNN, the protest is about “joyfully celebrating our love for America, for free speech, for the importance of community and using our voices for diversity and inclusion and democracy.” While Republicans criticize the No King’s Day protests, with Mike Johnson calling it the “Hate America Rally,” I would posit that this protest actually represents the best of the American democratic process: proud Americans exercising their fundamental rights to peacefully assemble and voice their opinions to those in power as a collective.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP9m3J_EvZi/?img_index=5When asked about the protests, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded “Who cares?” I do. And so do the thousands of government workers concerned for their livelihoods amidst Trump’s loyalty purges. So do the hundreds of legal professionals concerned for the integrity of our Constitution. And, most importantly, so do the millions of Americans determined to defend the fragile democracy they still believe in.