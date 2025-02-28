Best Spots for a Drink Near Brown U: A 21 Year-Old College Girl’s Favorites

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student at Brown University, there’s no shortage of fun spots to unwind with friends after a long week of lectures and assignments. Whether you’re looking for a cozy corner to sip craft cocktails, a chill spot to meet up with your besties, or a place to enjoy some casual drinks, Providence has you covered. Here are five of my absolute favorite drink spots near Brown University—each with its unique vibe to match whatever kind of night you’re in the mood for!

1. Aguardente

If you’re craving a laid-back, cozy atmosphere with a touch of sophistication, Aguardente is your go-to. Known for its intimate setting and focus on craft cocktails, this place is perfect for those who appreciate a well-made drink in a chic, stylish space. The cocktails are a work of art here, featuring inventive combinations that are sure to impress. Whether you’re into rum, gin, or whiskey-based drinks, there’s something for everyone. And the ambiance is incredible!

2. Walnut Room

The Walnut Room is a classic cocktail bar that offers a high-end drinking experience.. The eclectic, artsy space has a relaxed, but sophisticated atmosphere—ideal for those nights when you want to have a nicer night out. With an impressive menu of both classic and creative cocktails, along with local beers and wine, it’s a great spot to unwind. Plus, the cozy booths make it the perfect spot for those long, laugh-filled catch-up sessions.

3. Wick Pub

Wick Pub is the ultimate campus hangout for Brown students looking for a more low-key, friendly vibe. It’s a classic pub with a ton of charm, where you can grab a cold beer, catch a game on TV, or just hang out with friends in a relaxed, no-frills atmosphere. The prices are student-friendly, and they offer great drink specials, so you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a night out. It’s the perfect spot for a casual drink and some good conversation.

4. Glou

For those nights when you’re feeling fancy and want to treat yourself, Glou is the place to be. This modern, sleek wine bar offers an impressive selection of wines, along with perfectly paired small bites. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a newbie, the staff here will help you find the perfect glass to fit your taste. The ambiance is warm and welcoming, making it a great spot for a more refined night out with friends or a quiet date night.

5. Grad Center Bar

Located right on campus, the Grad Center Bar is a Brown University staple for grad students and undergrads alike. It’s a no-fuss, relaxed space where you can enjoy a variety of drinks, from beers to classic cocktails, while mingling with fellow students. The low-key vibe makes it the ideal spot for a chill night out after a stressful week, and you are sure to see some of your peers!