One of my favorite parts of being back at Brown is how easy it is to take fun day trips from campus. There are so many amazing places within a few hours drive, train or bus ride to explore, and you shouldn’t limit yourself to just College Hill. If you don’t have a car on campus, don’t worry! You can get to several of these locations via the RIPTA (the bus system that Brown students have free access to) or train (the Providence train station is just a short walk or Uber down the hill). It is also super easy to rent a Zipcar for the day, especially if you are going with a group of friends. Here are a few of my favorite recommendations:

1. Newport, RI: Newport is the quintessential day trip for Brown students from Providence. You can get there on the RIPTA, but I would recommend driving if you want to check out the Cliff Walk or the mansions because it is a bit of a hike to get there from where the bus drops you off. Newport is a classic New England coastal town, and there are great restaurants and shopping. You can also take tours of the Gilded Age mansions on the coast or stroll along the Cliff Walk for stunning views.

Distance: ~45 minutes from Brown

Transportation Options: car or RIPTA

2. Boston, MA: Boston is another phenomenal day trip from Providence, and I would recommend it to anyone who has never been before. As it’s the largest city in New England, there is so much to see and do there – from award-winning restaurants, charming shops, museums, sports games, and more. The great thing about Boston is that there is truly something for everyone, and it can’t be fully experienced in just a day! Personally, I love to go to Boston to go shopping on Newbury Street and visit friends and family, but there is so much to do!

Distance: ~45 minutes-1 hour from Brown

Transportation Options: car, Amtrak train, commuter rail

3. Narragansett, RI: Narragansett has been one of my favorite places to go during this warm September. Narragansett is a beautiful seaside town with a phenomenal beach (the water is definitely a little chilly, but it is perfect to cool down on a hot day). The beach is free post-Labor Day Weekend. When you’re there, you definitely have to get poke bowls at ‘Gansett Poke and ice cream at Nana’s.

Distance: ~45 minutes from Providence

Transportation options: car or RIPTA

4. Mystic, CT: While a bit farther than all of the others, Mystic is still a great day trip from Providence. It has a historic New England waterfront and a world-famous aquarium. You can also try the famed “Mystic Pizza,” which was featured in the 80s film of the same name. The town itself is absolutely beautiful and definitely worth a trip from Providence.

Distance: 1 hour and 30 minutes from Providence

Transportation options: car or Amtrak train

5. Salem, MA: Salem is on my bucket list this upcoming Halloween season! Home to the Salem Witch Trials, Salem is Halloween central all year long but especially during the month of October. There are several witch museums and historical tours about the trials, but it also has become a beacon for the supernatural with witchcraft and magic shops and psychics.

Distance: 1 hour and 30 minutes from Providence

Transportation options: car