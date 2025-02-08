Beginner Edition: How to Make the Best Salmon Bowl for Valentine’s

I look forward to any occasion to host a dinner party or girl’s night, and Valentine’s is no exception. The business of college schedules often leaves me with limited time to prepare elaborate entrees or hor d’oeuvres.
So, insert the salmon bowl.
Delicious, macro-dense, and easily-plated to perfection.
Since being off of meal plan, I have tested my salmon bowl recipes on many occasions, and feel confident that I have gained some useful insights about how to prepare, time, and season each element of the bowl.
Cooking salmon can be intimidating, but using an air fryer makes the process so much more seamless (tip one). Further, I have tested my share of microwavable rice packages and have located a favorite. From the first chop I make to the finishing garnish I sprinkle on the dish, I allot approximately 30 minutes to prepare the dish to a company-standard.
What You Will Need:
- An air fryer (We love this one from Bella Kitchenware in my apartment because of its compact size!)
- Disposable Air Fryer Liners (Make sure they fit with the circumference of your air fryer.)
- An oven
- Pyrex Mixing Bowls
- Non-stick sheet pan
Ingredients:
- 5 oz salmon filet (One per person.)
- Japanese Barbeque Sauce (Find at your local grocery store, online.)
- Coconut Aminos (Find at your local grocery store, online.)
- Chopped Romaine Lettuce (Amount based on preference.)
- Sticky White Rice (I “prepare” this Amazon-bought microwavable rice package. One per person.)
- Broccoli Florets (Approx. one head per four people.)
- Avocado (One per two people.)
- Olive Oil Spray (For ease.)
- Fresh Cilantro (Used as a garnish.)
- Seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic powder, and everything but the bagel seasoning.
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF.
- Prepare your vegetables. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. Then, toss the florets with your olive oil spray, drizzle with coconut aminos, and season with salt and pepper – all to your preference. (I am not one for specific measurements when in the kitchen!)
- Place the broccoli on your non-stick sheet pan and roast for approximately 20 minutes. Be sure to monitor the broccoli so it does not become charred!
- While the broccoli is roasting, cut your salmon filets into small bite sized pieces. Using a mixing bowl, marinate the salmon in a 2:1 ratio mix of coconut aminos to japanese barbeque sauce. Season with garlic salt. [Optional: You can prep the salmon the morning before so that the fish can marinate for a longer duration.]
- Placing the air fryer liner in the air fryer, transfer the raw, marinated salmon bites from the mixing bowl into the air fryer (which is preset at 400ºF) for 10-12 minutes for a medium rare bite. [Note: Depending on the size of your air fryer and guest list, you may have to cook the salmon in two batches. When I prepare this dish in the air fryer linked above, about 7-8 oz of salmon can be cooked at a time.]
- While the salmon cooks and the broccoli continues to roast, begin plating the bowls with their base of ½ an avocado and chopped romaine lettuce.
- Microwave your rice packages for each guest and add to the bowl.
- At this point, timers likely sound! Confirm your salmon is fully cooked to perfection and add the bites atop your lettuce and rice mixed-base. Next, add some roasted broccoli to the bowl.
- For the final touches, garnish the dish with cilantro and sprinkle some everything but the bagel seasoning on the avocado! [Optional: Drizzle more Japanese barbecue sauce!]
- Serve with a bubbly beverage (Poppi perhaps!) for the ideal pairing.