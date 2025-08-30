Back to School and Back on Track: Getting Organized at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to school! The start of the semester is always a mix of excitement and chaos. But with the right tools and mindset, you can kick off the year organized, grounded, and ready to take on the school year. Here are some key tips to help you stay on top everything:

1. Set Up Your Google Calendar Early

Before classes even start, take some time to sit down and build out your Google Calendar for the semester. Adding your course schedule, connecting mit to your canvas assignments, section times, and any recurring commitments like club meetings or practices. Once you’ve laid out the basics, you can start color-coding (classes one color, extracurriculars another, and free time in its own category), which will make your weeks and year easier to visualize and plan around. Having it all organized from day one sets the tone for a smoother, less stressful semester and trust that having your days and work load laid out will help you stay on top of your assignments and never miss a beat (while making sure to enjoy your time outside of your work).

2. Build a Study Home Base

Whether it’s the Rock, the SciLi, or a booth at Blue Room, it helps to find your study favorite spot early in the semester. Having a consistent, go to spot, helps you focus while in a space you’re comfortable, which can help cut down on procrastination. When I really need to lock in, I know exactly where I’m heading to be my most productive. Plus, knowing your go-to spot saves you from stress when the libraries get packed during midterms or test seasons. So take some time to explore the campus spaces and find the one that feels right for you!

3. Make Your Dorm/Apartment Functional & Cozy

Your living space sets the tone for your semester, so make it both organized and comfortable. Having a place to unwind and cozy up after a long day gives you a sense of relief and peace in a space that feels curated to you. Storage bins, command hooks, and drawer dividers can help keep clutter under control while still looking nice. Make the most of the, often small, living spaces and make it a place that can feel like home. Adding personal touches, whether string lights, cute posters or an other accessories, create a space where you’ll want to relax and recharge after some of those long days.

4. Use Brown Resources

Staying organized also means knowing the helpful resources around you. For example CAPS is great for wellness support, the Writing Center can help you clean up essays before deadlines, and the Curricular Resource Center can help with academics and planning for the future. The Nelson also offers free gym access as well as complementary workout classes that can help you stay active however you like. These are just a few of the built-in supports through the university and there are many more that can keep you on track no matter the hardships, so make sure to take the time to deep dive into all Brown has to offer.

5. Don’t Forget to Schedule Fun

Organization isn’t just about academics. It’s also about creating balance within your college life. Save some time for brunch with friends, nights out, or simply hanging on the Main Green with friends. This can also be done through clubs that feed into your interests outside of academics; intramural sports, volunteering organizations, or other club spaces where you can meet others with similar interests is a great way to actively build a work life balance. Making space for fun ensures that you’re making the most of your college experience and when the workload becomes overwhelming, you’ll have positive connections to campus life to keep you motivated and excited for your time at Brown!

With a little structure and preparation (and maybe a Ceremony latte or two), this semester and those to come can be your most balanced, successful, and rewarding yet.