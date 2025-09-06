Back at Brown: 5 Activities to Try Out This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the start of a new semester and there’s so much to do! Whether you’re a first-year still finding your favorite study spots or a returning student reuniting with all of your friends, fall is the perfect time to dive back into the rhythm of campus life. Each semester, I try to make a little list of ways to soak in campus life and enjoy Providence before school gets too hectic. Here are some of my favorite activities to do when I’m back:

1. Go Apple Picking

Fall in New England means apple picking is one of those must-try activites. A short drive from campus gets you to orchards where you can pick your own apples, sip fresh cider, and take all the aesthetic fall photos you could ever want. I went last year with friends and it was the perfect weekend adventure when you need a break.

2. Picnic and Football on the Main Green

There’s something timeless about grabbing a coffee from Sydney or Dave’s and sprawling out on the Main Green. I love to sit in the sun, catch up on readings, and run into friends who are also trying to make the most of the nice fall weather. Bringing a football or watching some Spikeball always gets the mood up.

3. Late-Night Ice Cream Runs

Something about coming back to campus in the fall makes late-night ice cream feel essential. Whether it’s a spontaneous trip to Ben & Jerry’s or Insomnia on Thayer, or piling into someone’s car for a drive to Lincoln Creamery, it always turns into a little adventure.

4. Visit the RISD Museum

The RISD Museum is only a short walk from campus, and it’s become one of my favorite quiet escapes. Admission is free for Brown students, which makes it easy to stop by between classes or on a slow fall weekend. Every time I go, I find something new that sparks my creativity.

5. Try a New Coffee Spot

Providence has so many cute coffee shops – Bolt, Ceremony, and New Harvest are just a few I’ve tried recently–and take a walk to Sydney near Providence Place (way cuter than the on campus)!

Coming back to Brown is more than just starting classes again – it’s about re-finding the little routines and adventures that make campus and Providence feel like home.