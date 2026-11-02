A Sacred Experience: What Thee Sacred Souls Taught Me About Love and Connection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When BCA released the 2026 Spring Weekend lineup, and almost everyone on campus was in disarray, I posted “Thank You BCA!!” very proudly on my Instagram story. Since high school, and much to the surprise of my fellow classmates, I have been an avid fan of the Thee Sacred Souls. I’ve listened to their entire discography over two times, featured their song at the end of my chapel talk in high school, and, a couple of weeks before BCA announced their presence at our Spring Weekend, bought tickets for their upcoming September concert.

The Constellation Tour comes after the band’s second studio album, Got a Story to Tell. While Thee Sacred Souls’ self-titled first studio album focuses much more on romantic love, with popular songs like “Can I Call You Rose” and “Future Lover,” their second album shifts to the topic of self-love. In songs like “Lucid Girl,” Thee Sacred Souls sing about a woman deciding to leave a relationship after her partner asks her to choose between him and her own success. “Live For You” asks listeners to learn how to value and love themselves more than their partners.

At the September performance, Thee Sacred Souls played a mix of songs from both albums, switching between themes of lovesickness and independence present in both. The band was accompanied by two background singers and a variety of musical backup, turning the stage into a soul wonderland. Josh Lane, the band’s lead singer, put on an electrifying performance as he leapt into the crowd and ran around the seating area of Prudential Center at various points of the show.

As I looked around at my fellow concertgoers, I noticed the couples, but also the families, friend groups, and single parties. The collection of people with someone they loved, whether it be a romantic, platonic, or self connection, seemed representative of the band’s lyrics. It reminded me that anyone, not necessarily couples, could find solace and joy in the band’s music.

Often, I think society pushes an idea that one can only be happy if they have found romantic love; while it is nice to have a partner, romance is not the only love worth waiting for. There is such a full life to be lived if we value our other connections as much as we value romantic ones. In Got a Story to Tell, Thee Sacred Souls encourages listeners to explore these other connections and develop great memories with oneself at the forefront.