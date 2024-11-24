A Thanksgiving Rescue Plan for the Culinary Challenged: Four Simple Recipes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

It’s almost Turkey Day – an infamously food-centered holiday where friends and family gather around and stuff their bellies with festive fare. You’ve received an invitation to a dinner party for the occasion or – even worse – somehow agreed to host the said gathering.

You want to prepare a dish (or dishes) that says, “I totally have my life together,” but here’s the kicker – your cooking skills max out at boiling water and toasting bread. Fear not, culinary-challenged comrades! This guide is here to save the day (and your reputation).

From no-fail appetizers to impressive yet simple desserts, these recipes will have everyone at the table thinking you moonlight as a Food Network star. No frantic Googling and no mysterious smoke alarms — just easy dishes with maximum wow factor. Get ready to own Thanksgiving like a pro. Let’s get cooking!

Hot Honey Baked Fig & Brie Bites Via Avocado Bella (Total Time 25 min)

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry (or phylo sheets stacked and cut to fit mini cupcake tins)

1 4 oz brie cheese

¼ cup fig jam

2 tbsp spicy honey (or regular honey and mix with pinch of chilli flakes)

Fresh thyme leaves (for garnish)

1 egg, beaten (egg wash)

Flaky sea salt (to sprinkle)

Instructions:

Set oven to 375º. Lightly grease a mini cupcake or muffin tin

If using puff pastry, roll it out to smooth creases and cut into 2×2 inch squares

If using phyllo dough, stack and cut into similar size squares

Press each dough square into the cups, and allow the edges to stay open

Cut brie into 1×1 inch cubes. Place a cube of brie in each cup

Top with ½ teaspoon of fig jam, a drizzle of spicy honey, and a few thyme leaves

Brush exposed edges of dough with your beaten egg and sprinkle with the sea salt

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the cheese is melted.

Allow to cool slightly before serving warm.

Caprese Skewers (Total time 5 min)

You can’t go wrong with this infallible recipe that even the poorest of cooks can master! Involving nothing but cutting and skewering to obtain a lovely tasting appetizer, this dish is safe and sure to delight your guests.

Ingredients:

Cherry Tomatoes

Mozzarella Balls

Fresh Basil

Balsamic Glaze (Trader Joe’s has a great one)

Skewers

Instructions:

Cut cherry tomatoes in half and separate the basil leaves from the stem of your plant

Take a skewer and alternate the tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella until at your desired length

It’s that simple!

Mashed Potatoes

While this is definitely the most challenging of the dishes listed, it is a Thanksgiving staple. This recipe provides an easy method to make your mash perfection and make stomachs’ growl at the dinner table.

Ingredients:

3 pounds of Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes (about 6 medium potatoes)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup whole milk (or heavy cream for extra richness)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh chives or parsley (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

Prep and Boil Potatoes Peel and cut the potatoes into evenly sized chunks (about 2-inch pieces). Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold, salted water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15-20 minutes.

Drain and Mash Drain the potatoes thoroughly and return them to the pot. Let them sit on low heat for 1-2 minutes to evaporate excess moisture (this step makes them fluffier!). Mash the potatoes using a potato masher, ricer, or fork.

Add Butter and Milk Warm the butter and milk together in the microwave or on the stove until melted and warm (not boiling). Gradually stir the warm butter and milk mixture into the mashed potatoes. Mix until smooth and creamy.

Season Add garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Serve Spoon the mashed potatoes into a serving dish, top with an extra pat of butter, and sprinkle with fresh chives or parsley for a pop of color.



Rotisserie Chicken and Polenta Hack (Total Time 25-35 min)

Let’s be real. Who has the time or skill to make one from scratch? Certainly not me, and if you’re reading this I doubt you do either. Here’s a little cheat to make a store-bought rotisserie chicken seem like you toiled in the kitchen for hours – and your guests or hosts will be none the wiser! Plate the chicken with polenta for an elevated look (instructions included as well).

The Polenta

This is the hardest part of your dish, and will be what your chicken rests on. It serves 4-6, so doule the recipe if you are expecting a larger party.

Ingredients:

4 cups water (or use chicken/vegetable broth for more flavor)

1 cup coarse cornmeal (labeled as polenta)

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional, for extra creaminess)

Optional: 1/2 cup milk or heavy cream for added richness

Instructions:

Boil the Liquid In a medium saucepan, bring the water (or broth) and salt to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add Polenta Gradually Slowly pour the cornmeal into the boiling water in a steady stream while whisking continuously to avoid clumps.

Cook Until Thickened Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon or spatula, until the polenta thickens and pulls away from the sides of the pan. This takes about 20-30 minutes for traditional polenta, or 5-10 minutes for quick-cooking polenta (check your package instructions).

Finish with Butter and Cheese Stir in the butter until melted and creamy. Add the Parmesan cheese for extra flavor, and mix well. If you’re using milk or cream, stir it in now for additional richness.

Spoon onto your nice chicken dish Spoon the polenta onto your chicken dish. This will serve as the base for your chicken and add a layer of sophistication to your presentation (as well as great taste)



Rotisserie Chicken

Ingredients:

Store-bought rotisserie chicken (Costco has one that’s to die for!)

A nice dish for plating

Butter and herbs of your choice (I like rosemary or thyme)

More herbs to garnish

Directions: