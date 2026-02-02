A Guide to Glosses: From Washed Out to Warm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Blush pink. Drying. And worst of all, sticky. My first ever lip gloss was not only the worst shade for my olive undertones but even worse for my dry skin. I recall the shade and texture, and even the story of acquiring it as well.

As a young girl, trips to the mall with my mom always had some routine to it. Whether we were there for a new blazer or new socks, we would pass through the Macy’s makeup section, with my mom inquiring a Clinique saleswoman if they had a monthly Clinique gift: a cute makeup bag stored with four to five makeup products at a price low enough for my mom to ask enough times to become friends with the saleswoman. One particular bag came with a lip gloss that my mom deemed should be mine. This lip gloss was blush pink, drying, and unfortunately for me, sticky.

My eleven-year old self ecstatically went home that day, eager to try on my first ever makeup product. With two older sisters, this moment was bound to be one filled with anticipation. As I entered my bathroom, stepping onto my favorite custom step stool that had my name as puzzle-blocks, I put on my lip gloss. As I looked at myself in the mirror, with excitement boiling over, I thought “WOW I LOOK…awful?” But despite this, I was still happy. The excitement of having something turn my plain, thin, pale lips into something else made me feel grown up.

“And what eleven-year old girl, the youngest of three girls, doesn’t want to feel grown up?”

I am now twenty years old, and though I absolutely would never wear a lip gloss similar to the one I just described, my obsession for a good lip product has only grown over the past decade. It took me a while to find the right shade and texture that made me look in the mirror and think “WOW I LOOK… AWESOME.” But, I fortunately got there. Turns out a darker shade and a hydrating product will do the trick. Here are my top ins and outs for lips that make you kind of want to lean in when you see a mirror.

Have you ever just craved for the texture of Aquaphor to be that of your lip gloss? Fear no more. For those who like a natural look I first recommend lining your lips with your favorite lip liner. Without having to break the bank, I recommend the Milani Color Statement Lip Liner in the shade “Spice” for the blazing price of $6.49 at Ulta. Then, put on Aquaphor or any lip treatment of your choice. Now this is where we get crazy. Contrary to the purpose of lip liner lining your lips, I recommend rubbing your lip liner around your lips, tinting the Aquaphor. Boom. Screw the chemical lip tints, this is THE way to go.

For those who would love to invest in the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil but either lose a lip gloss on every night out (if that is the case, I am guilty as well) or am looking for a more affordable option, I have the recommendation for you. This lip product has spread to almost all of my friends. It is the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Tinted Lip Oil, in the color “Jam Session.” Go buy it. Try it. And thank me later. It is the best Dior dupe for less than a quarter of the price.

For those who just want their lips to feel silky and look shiny, I recommend the Kopari Hydrating Coconut & Squalane Lip Glossy. You can definitely layer it over any lip product and make your lips look shiny and smooth. But it is also beautiful on its own. As someone who detests sticky lip products, I have never found another product to be so soft.

A hydrating lip product I recommend would definitely be the Tower28 LipSoftie Lip Treatment in “Ube Vanilla” (be careful because their other lip products are sticky)!

My current obsession lies in the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner in “610 Versatile Chestnut” paired with the new upcoming German brand OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment in “Vanilla Bonbon.” But who knows what it might be in the future? All I know is it won’t be blush pink, drying, or sticky.