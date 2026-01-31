A First-Timer’s Guide to Surviving a College Snowstorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-time New Englander, the news of an approaching snowstorm incited a wide range of emotions. The idea of a campus as beautiful as Brown being coated in white—and getting to enjoy it alongside my friends through wintry activities like sledding—left me eagerly anticipating the snowy days. That excitement lasted until I visited Trader Joe’s on Friday afternoon, two days before the snow hit, and was met with completely wiped-out shelves. At that point, I began to wonder if I should be a little more concerned about the impending weather than I originally was.

Nevertheless, as I trek through the not-nearly-salted-enough sidewalks of Brown, I find myself reflecting on both the things I’m grateful I prepared for and the things I absolutely did not see coming amidst the white blanket coating the East Coast. Here are a few things I think every college student should know before their first snowstorm—and some tips to keep in mind in the very real possibility that we get hit with another one.

Prepare with Proper Attire

A few weeks ago, I was under the impression that my UGGs could get me through anything. And don’t get me wrong—I still love them. They keep my feet cozy and always pull together a cute winter look. However, they are not built for snow and harsher winter conditions, a lesson I learned fairly quickly. While I did purchase a waterproof protectant spray that helps in light snow, real winter storm conditions call for proper snow boots.

I invested in a solid pair right before the storm on a quick trip to Providence Place, and it’s easily one of the best purchases I’ve made all semester. My feet have stayed warm and dry, and the added grip has saved me from several very public, very humbling slips on icy sidewalks. Just don’t forget to leave your snow boots—or whatever winter shoes you’re wearing—outside your dorm or on a drying mat. The snow trapped in your shoes melts fast and can leave a suspiciously large puddle that definitely was not there five minutes ago.

Dressing warmly is, of course, just as important. Layering is key, and I can’t stress enough how much Uniqlo Heatech has carried me through the past few days. Accessories matter too. A chunky scarf keeps your neck and face warm against the cold breeze while also elevating a winter outfit. Gloves are another necessity, unless you enjoy the feeling of your fingers slowly going numb. Touchscreen gloves are ideal so you can still text or check your calendar on the go, and waterproof ones are a bonus for snowball fights or snowman-building side quests.

Plan Ahead

A classic newbie mistake is not planning ahead—one I definitely made. Experiencing a snowstorm as a college student is its own unique challenge. The chaos at the Ratty on Sunday and Monday, when dining options were limited, was something I was completely unprepared for. In hindsight, I wish I had stocked up on instant or microwavable food beforehand and eaten in my dorm instead of fighting for a seat in the dining halls like it was a competitive sport. Not to mention, just walking to the dining hall can feel like an extreme test in the snow and freezing temperatures.

I also wish I had planned ahead for business and shop closures. While it seems obvious, it’s easy to forget as a student. Specifically, make sure to pick up textbooks or bookstore orders before the storm hits so you’re not scrambling to complete assignments while everything is closed and you’re snowed in.

Have FuN!

Last but not least, the most important thing to remember is to enjoy the snow. It’s not every day you get classes off and a built-in excuse to hang out with friends. Head to the snarties (a term I recently learned) and meet new people. Borrow a sled from a friend—or resort to a trash bag or piece of cardboard—and search for the best sledding hill in Providence. Make your way to the Main Green to join other Brown students in snowball fights, building impressively artistic snowmen, or even participating in a conga line.

All in all, as college students experiencing a snowstorm, we’re pretty lucky to have consistent access to shelter and food—something that’s easy to forget when you’re busy complaining about icy sidewalks. Still, it never hurts to be prepared. If another nor’easter is headed our way, we’ll know exactly what to do. Enjoy the snow while it lasts, and remember to walk slowly and keep an eye out for those hidden patches of ice that are just waiting to take you out.