A Comprehensive Guide to Our Favorite Hotels in Providence

As Brown’s Family Weekend (Oct. 17-19, 2025) approaches and many families of the Class of 2026 are scheduling their hotel stays for Graduation Weekend (May 23-24, 2026), we come bearing a comprehensive guide to hotels and overnight accommodations in Providence, Rhode Island that are near College Hill. Whether you’re looking for a major Brown-related occasion or simply a weekend getaway in PVD, read on for a complete rundown to help you plan ahead.

The Classic Hotels:

For those hoping to collect or redeem their points, Providence has a collection of Hilton and Marriott hotels.

The Graduate: Formerly known as the Providence Biltmore, The Graduate is now owned by Hilton but maintains its old-world, Beaux-Arts architecture and lore. It has a quirky interior and is known for its Ballrooms which host many weddings each year and also haunted history. It also houses a lovely spa, lobby bar and restaurant, and meeting rooms. Read more about its storied status in the city here. Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel: This is one of my favorite hotels for its proximity to both Downtown and Brown’s Campus, along with its views of the Rhode Island State House. It features a nice lobby, modern rooms, valet, and comfortable beds.

Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Downtown: This is a perfect choice for guests looking for a “home away from home,” as rooms have their own kitchen and small living room with a pull-out couch. It is very conveniently located downtown and right across the street from the Amica Mutual Pavilion where lots of great sporting events take place. While it does not have the high end feel of the Beatrice for example, it offers larger rooms and utility-focused experience. There is also a daily breakfast served in the lobby. Aloft Providence Downtown: The Aloft is one of the more modern options in Providence and contemporary designs. It is close to some marquee restaurants in Providence (such as Bayberry Garden) and has a rooftop bar that overlooks the Providence River, making it a lively spot for young guests.

Providence Marriott Downtown: This is a classic hotel that is distanced from the cobblestone downtown streets of Providence but closer to College Hill. It has a nice gym and pool, along with a tasty, daily breakfast.

Elevated Alternatives:

For those seeking a bit more luxury, Providence has a couple standout upscale hotel options.

Omni Providence Hotel: Located right by the River and Providence Place Mall, the Omni is the largest hotel in the city, with over 500 rooms. It is conveniently connected to the Rhode Island Convention Center via a skybridge and near the Providence Place Mall (which happens to be the largest carpeted mall in the United States) which makes it a hub for business events and favorite of families as well.

The Beatrice: A new addition to the Downtown scene, the Beatrice offers a boutique experience, with high-end, modern amenities such as a Dyson hairdryer and access to the Bellini Rooftop which features beautiful views of the city. The Beatrice is also situated atop Bellini which is a fine dining restaurant that serves an Italian-inspired lunch and dinner.

AirBnb:

If you have a larger group or are hoping for more space, Providence offers a wide range of apartments and condos you can rent for shorter stays. I would recommend staying in Fox Point, Wayland, or on Benefit Street. Some very nice options include The Machiya Suite and the East Side Stay.