Since the 19th century, Federal Hill has been an enclave for Italian culture, community, and food. Anyone who has traversed the Hill knows that there is an overwhelming wealth of options for eateries and deciding on one place can cause headaches and decision fatigue. While you truly cannot go wrong with any restaurant on the Hill, there are a few places that stand out depending on your mood or the occasion. Whether you want a place for a girl’s brunch or a restaurant with all of your favorite red sauce classics, the Hill certainly has it, so let this list be your guide!

If You Want Italian Classics

There is nothing more red sauce Italian classic on the Hill than Camille’s. Open since 1914 and serving all of your favorites, you simply cannot go wrong with this choice. Start with the caesar salad or arancini, dive into the gnocchi alla vodka or bolognese, and finish the quintessential tiramisu.

If You Have a Sweet Tooth

If you finish your Italian meal and are craving something sweet to end the night, look no further than Pastiche. Open for 40 years, they serve exquisitely crafted cakes, pastries, and desserts that will surely sate your craving. They are known for their signature carrot cake, but their Italian desserts are also notable. Try their house piped cannoli or pair a bitter cappuccino with a biscotti as the Italian do.

If You Want an Italian Dinner at Home

Want to try your hand at whipping up an Italian dinner on your own? Venda Ravioli is a one stop shop for all your cooking needs. Step into the market and the friendly staff will help you pick out the perfect homemade pasta shape, sauce to pair, Italian imported cheese and oil, or fresh bread for your meal. Hungry while shopping? They also have delicious prepared food, a deli filled with sandwich fixings, and an antipasti bar. One thing is for sure: you will not leave this place hungry.

If You Want a Brunch

There are few things better than rolling out of bed on a Sunday morning and filling the morning hours with delicious breakfast classics and conversation with friends. Nick’s on Broadway, with their focus on seasonal ingredients, outdoor patio, and expansive menu is the place to be for Sunday brunch. The chef was recently nominated for a James Beard award and is highly deserved. Dig into fluffy apple cinnamon pancakes, classic scrambled eggs, and expertly crafted breakfast sandwiches at this truly stellar spot.

If You Don’t Want Italian

While I would never turn down Italian food, sometimes you are craving a different flair profile. NAMI may be surrounded by Italian restaurants, but they truly excel in Japanese cuisine. Sushi is difficult to find in Providence, yet my friends and I concur that this place may be the best.

If You Are Up Early On a Weekend

Irregardless has started something of a social media frenzy: selling out of their perfectly flaky and buttery biscuits before the morning is over. They specialize in all kinds of southern biscuits, which is a rarity for Rhode Island. Go sweet with butter and honey or try their savory options, like the egg and cheese or sausage and gravy. Irregardless of your decision, make sure to get there before they sell out!

If You Are Craving a Burger

Burgers may not be the specialty of the Italians, but lucky for you, There, There recently opened on the Hill and their classic burgers are the talk of the town. They specialize in utterly delicious burgers, but they also make delectable fried chicken sandwiches and a kale roll for vegetarians.

If You Want Dinner With Ambiance

Dinner on the Hill is not just about the food, it is about being surrounded by the history and ambiance of Federal Hill. There is no better place to be immersed in the culture and beauty of Federal Hill than Maria’s Cucina. The restaurant is located in a beautifully appointed home that makes one feel as though they are eating in the home of a welcoming Italian family. Not to mention, their Italian dishes are truly superb.