5 Mood-Boosting Activities Around Brown’s Campus

You may be tempted to hunker down in the library during these cold, blustery days leading up to finals, but Spring has officially sprung at Brown, and with it comes that unmistakable energy. It’s time to ditch your puffer coat, grab a matcha, and take full advantage of all the cherry blossoms and sun the last month of the semester has to offer! Whether you’re in the mood for relaxing or ready to get moving, here are 5 things you need to do this spring to boost your mood and get yourself into the warm weather mindset!

Picnic on the Quiet Green

Everyone knows the Main Green gets really busy, but if you’re looking for a little peace (and better odds of finding some space), the Quiet Green is the place for you. Grab a blanket, some lunch from the Blue Room, and do some work! Maybe bring a football or spikeball with you and play with some friends on the Main Green as a break.

Watch the Sunset from Prospect Terrace Park

End your perfect spring day with one of the best views near North Campus. Bring some snacks and a speaker and take a look at the beautiful skyline with some friends! It’s a good break from stressing about finals.

Go to the Brown Arts Initiative Spring Events

Spring means new exhibits, performances, and workshops hosted by the BAI. Whether you’re into experimental theater or gallery strolls, there’s always something artsy happening nearby. I know the Gallery Tour at The Bell is coming up on April 24th and it’s not something I want to miss!

Rent a Kayak on the Providence River

Yes, you can actually kayak in Providence. You can take some friends to the Providence Kayak Co. and paddle your way under the bridges and past the city (it’s even better during the sunset). It’s the perfect way to feel like you’re on vacation – especially before finals.

Take a Walk Down Benefit Street

Spring is the best time to soak in all the historic charm of Providence. I just strolled down Benefit Street and admired the blooming trees and architecture. Even better to take a peak at RISD and maybe hop in the museum or get a coffee at the Carr Haus Café (the study spots were adorable!).

So put away your parka and make a full spring bucket list with your friends. Even though finals may be coming, it’s time to make the most of every sunny second!