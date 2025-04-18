5 Meaningful Mother’s Day Ideas for College Students Away From Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Set the alerts on your calendars for May 11th because Mother’s Day is now less than a month away! It can be challenging to find creative and meaningful ways to show your mother love and appreciation from afar – last minute gifts and day-of phone calls often seem impersonal. Just because you are away at college, however, doesn’t mean you cannot celebrate your mother in a special way. Whether your mom is in desperate need of some self care, or she loves her Mother’s Day brunch, there are quite a few ways to show your mother the appreciation she deserves on her special day.

A Bouquet and a Homemade Card

While it can feel overly simple, a seasonal bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt note are two gifts that stand the test of time. I personally love Bouqs or Urban Stems for unique and colorful bouquets that stand out. For the card, get creative with stamps, colors, or pictures to make it your own.

A Long-Distance Mother’s Day Brunch

If your Mother’s Day tradition usually includes a homemade breakfast of eggs or pancakes, it can be hard to replicate that moment from afar. Luckily, Goldbelly has a range of breakfast and brunch options that can be delivered to your Mom’s door. Whether your tradition includes bagels, pancakes, biscuits, or fluffy english muffins with jam, chances are you can send it to her doorstep and Zoom in for the family breakfast, just like the old days.

A Personalized Care Package

Chances are high that your mother is in need of some me-time and self care. When you went off to college, she likely treated you to a care package, so now it’s your turn to do the same. Curate your box to include all of her favorite creature comforts: her tea of choice, fuzzy socks in her favorite color, a candle with her comfort scent, or a book she has been talking about reading next. Get creative and niche with your choices and don’t forget to include a card and some of her guilty pleasure candy.

A Bonding Activity

Is your mother’s love language quality time? Give her the gift of time well spent with you by booking an activity for when you return home for the summer. Is her favorite workout yoga or pilates? Book a class together. Does she love trying out new recipes in the kitchen? Book a cooking class for the both of you. Did she drag you to art museums when you were younger? Book a paint night!

A Thoughtful Gift Card

Gift cards are often seen as unthoughtful, last minute gifts, but they can be meaningful and appreciated when thoughtfully considered. Has your mom been dying to try the new hot restaurant in town? Has she been complaining about body aches and pains? Does she love her facialist, but hates shelling out the money for a session? Get your mom a restaurant, massage, or spa gift card that not only shows you care, but that you are listening.