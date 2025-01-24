The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

As we head into the second semester at Brown, we are usually met with frigid temperatures, snow, wind, and rain. Bundling up is a must if you want to make it to your classes without frostbite. Unfortunately, for the girls who live for their outfits, the harsh winter weather can make finding a cute and functional outfit incredibly difficult to achieve. As a girl from California with minimal cold tolerance, I can deeply relate to these struggles. But don’t fret! In my time at Brown, I’ve come across some incredible finds for your winter wardrobe that keep you toasty and fashionable.