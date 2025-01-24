The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As we head into the second semester at Brown, we are usually met with frigid temperatures, snow, wind, and rain. Bundling up is a must if you want to make it to your classes without frostbite. Unfortunately, for the girls who live for their outfits, the harsh winter weather can make finding a cute and functional outfit incredibly difficult to achieve. As a girl from California with minimal cold tolerance, I can deeply relate to these struggles. But don’t fret! In my time at Brown, I’ve come across some incredible finds for your winter wardrobe that keep you toasty and fashionable.
- Long Wool Coat
- These coats are stylish and functional, providing a classy, put-together, and — most imporantly — warm look to any outfit. Aritzia has some great options, but most clothing retailers you can find on the East Coast will carry them.
- Fleece-lined Tights/Leggings
- These can function like long-underwear for ski clothes, providing an added and unnoticeable layer of warmth under your jeans, dresses, and skirts, allowing you to go about your day without freezing your legs. I have a pair of skin-colored tights from Amazon I love to pair with dresses and a coat for nicer dinners etc!
- Scarf
- Scarves provide so much warmth and can prove to be quite fashionable accessories! They can be a great way to let personality shine through with fun patterns, colors, etc. To get the benefit of warmth, try to look for scarves that are wider and thicker.
- Earmuffs
- One thing I learned my first winter in Providence is that cold weather is absolutely brutal on the ears (especially for girls with metal earrings). I was gifted a pair of earmuffs during my freshman year and was amazed at how much warmer they made me feel (and how cute they are)! Needless to say, these have become a staple in my winter wardrobe.
- Snow Shoes (Or Shoes that Function Similarly)
- Cold weather will often make roads and sidewalks slippery, and with the Providence rain and snow your feet can quickly get soaked and freezing with unsuitable shoes. Snow shoes or shoes that function similarly are incredibly helpful. I’ve found Doc Martens with the thick soles to be incredibly effective shoes for the winter weather, as they have decent tread, go up past my ankles, and are water-proofed.