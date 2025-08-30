5 Favorite DIY Dorm Decor Ideas That Never Go Out of Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most fun parts of moving into college is decorating your dorm or apartment. While the spaces are often small, I always enjoy getting creative and turning my shoebox into a home. I think one of the best ways to make a place feel “home-y” is to make DIY crafts. This gives a personalized and unique touch to your room that no other dorms or apartments will have. These are a few of my favorites that I’ve seen.

1. Corkboard

Corkboards are one of my favorite easy decor ideas that are super easy to customize. Simply pick up a corkboard from Amazon, Walmart, or Target and some push pins and add pictures, ribbons, photobooth strips, cards, and whatever else your heart desires! If you want to be fancy, you can also add a fabric backing or line it with ribbon. I love this idea because it’s easy to add to throughout the year as well as you make more fun memories.

2. Door Pennant

This is another super fun craft and is a great one to make with your roommate. To make a pennant, you will need felt in all different colors, scissors, and glue (ideally hot glue). Then, cut the felt into a triangle and letters and attach with the glue. Once you’re finished you can hang it outside on your door. These are so much more fun than the nametags that the school gives out!

3. Guest Check

This is a super easy, low-effort craft that will be such a fun addition to your room. You can buy a guest check poster from Etsy (I love this one) and a sharpie and have your friends sign it throughout the year. Not only is this a cool decor idea, but it is also a great way to remember your year and all of your memories.

4. Polaroid Wall

This idea is similar to the guest check, but you need to have a polaroid camera in order for it to work. I had friends that took pictures of everyone who came to their room and hung them up on one of their walls. Similarly, this is a great way to remember all of your friends and memories throughout the year.

5. Vintage Tennis Racket Decor

This is another easy decor idea that also creates more functionality. I love the idea of getting vintage tennis rackets (like these) and using them to hang keys or pictures. While these may be a little trickier to find, this is also a great way to customize your room.

If you are still looking for more ideas, check out some others here!