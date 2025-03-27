3 Reasons Croatia Should Be on Your Travel Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the lovely chance to visit Croatia this spring break – a destination that has forever been on my travel bucket list. We stayed in Split and Dubrovnik (which is home to a UNESCO Heritage Site), exploring these historical towns and additionally venturing to nearby places including Cavtat, Konvale, and Krka National Park. It is precisely trips such as this which remind me of the impact and importance of international travel, learning about new cultures, and engaging in the history of these storied cities.

As the final sunset draws close today, I am most definitely pleased to report that Croatia should indeed be on your travel bucket list, as well. As a whole, this country and its multifaceted culture have been purely impressive and delightful. Considering all the many highlights of my trip, here are three defining features of traveling to Croatia which stand out to me as focal points.

The Mediterranean Fare:

Being in a foreign country, I relish the opportunity to try local cuisine and dishes. Croatia has offered incredibly fresh, healthy, and satiating dishes at every meal. They are known for their seafood and fresh fish – which are delicious.

And, there are particular ways of preparing their proteins (i.e. Dalmatian Style with swiss chard and potatoes or Peka) which are notably devine. Full disclosure: I tend to consider mashed potatoes as bland. Swiss chard and potatoes, though, might have been one of my favorite dishes throughout the entire week in Croatia!

Additionally, if you consider yourself a “pickier” eater, there is absolutely a dish for you in Croatia. From their simple grilled fish, chicken, or steak to their Italian-infused cuisine, this culturally diverse country has an equally diverse portfolio of dishes to choose from.

There are so many fantastic restaurants, bistros, cafes, and bars to explore throughout the country. It feels as though you could spend nearly forever trying to visit them all!

The Fascinating History:

Speaking of cultural diversity, Croatia has a very extensive history. I participated in a guided walking tour of the Old Town of Dubrovnik and also a shorter tour of some of the historical sites in Split which provided essential contextualization for the current dynamics in Croatia. Today, Croatia architecture, society, etc. reflects an amalgamation of governmental influences. See here for more on the history of this country, which – in its current state – was recently founded in 1991.

The Beautiful Architecture:

Stepping atop the cobblestone side streets of Dubrovnik, walking the Walls of the Old Town, and strolling on the promenades in Cavtat and Split, I had one governing thought: WOW! It was truly one of the most magical experiences to visit all these various places in Croatia. It is no wonder that Games of Thrones was filmed in Croatia and that tourism is its dominant industry.

Upon return to the States, I feel revitalized by the tasty, fresh cuisine and the gratitude that follows excursions in a new place, with new faces, memories and lessons. In my perspective, expectation met reality in Croatia; it is just as other-wordly as it seems.