3 Perfect Off-Campus Afternoon Itineraries During Brown University’s Reading Period

The time has officially began: it is reading period at Brown University! Personally, I think reading period in the spring is one of the most special times of the year at Brown. Despite the piles of assignments and looming finals, the warming sunshine and glistening Main Green provide a sense of calm and gratitude to campus.

For those who may not know, reading period is roughly two weeks where classes wind down and final preparations’ accelerate. Reading period is observed optionally, but it does tend to open up students’ schedule for the sake of studying and events that celebrate the culmination of the school year. This year, reading period spans from Friday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 6.

In between study group meetings and long days in the libraries, if you find yourself seeking a special, off-campus adventure, here are five perfect off-campus itineraries for an afternoon reprieve filled with east coast spring pastimes.

NEWPORT: Daffodil PIcking

East coast spring and daffodils go hand in hand! Luckily, Brown students can partake in this New England tradition with a scenic drive to Newport, RI (if you don’t have a car, check out Zipcar!) or by taking the RITPA which is free for all students if you use your Brown ID. Within about an hours’ time, you will arrive in the beautiful coastal town of Newport, RI, making your way to the infamous Castle Hill Inn for (perhaps) some drinks and daffodils.

Watch Hill beach afternoon

Again, just a short drive away from campus…escape to the beach for an afternoon of reading and relaxation. Bring your tastiest snacks and a delectable summer novel, and enjoy. Watch Hill is known for its sprawling beach that is perfect for soaking in a tan and vitamin sea. Further, when you are in need of some sustenance, head into Westerly to enjoy some seaside bites and watch the sunset on your drive back to campus.

Visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Play Tennis

As a former tennis player, I am certainly biased, but I can’t imagine a better afternoon than playing tennis (or pickle) with friends and then venturing to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI (which is just $12 for students) to see some iconic treasures in tennis history, such as Arthur Ashe’s tennis racket. There are public courts near Brown’s campus at Hope High School (324 Hope St Providence, RI, 02906) that tend to have openings. Begin there and continue your journey to the coast to refresh near the sea and immerse yourself in tennis by visiting the museum.