2025 US Open Courtside Fashion Inspiration: Four Styles We Love

As a tennis player since I was young, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open championship matches have always been notable sporting occasions for me – and increasingly many. This year’s The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 Gentlemen’s final averaged 31% more viewers than in 2024. In the U.S., there has been a 46% increase in players since 2019.

With the rise in tennis players in the U.S., the tennis gallery has become increasingly star-studded and fashion-forward. The US Open in 2025 is no exception. The final saw the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Mindy Kaling, Michael J. Fox, Steph Curry, and Wayne Gretzky. Not only is tennis fandom growing, but so too is the far-reaching impact of tennis. Labels such as Tory Burch make tennis fashionable and we’ve seen pleated skirts and tennis shoes becoming mainstream styles. Sporting fashion extends beyond the court and into the stands. These are my favorite courtside looks.

1. Butter Yellow & Beaded Purses:

Even as autumn materializes, there is still some time to wear some buttery yellow and golden hued sweaters. A beaded purse is also the perfect going out bag to add to cart. It doesn’t need to be tennis themed, but beaded embroidery adds a unique touch to any going out outfit.

2. Leather & Camel Blazers:

Ralph Lauren is synonymous with sporty elegance, which Jessica Alba embodies. Leather outerwear is a perfect fall addition. Camel-colored anything is similarly a classic nod to the changing season. Paired together, Alba embraces two of the season’s perennial trends ensemble.

3. Monochromatic Outfit & Shoes:

Matching her shoes to dress, Naomi Watts appears effortlessly chic with this prime example of attention to detail. This elegant sundress could be warmed up with a cardigan for the fall.

4. Casual Cardigan:

Emily Ratajkowski appears collegiate and autumnal (two things we love at Her Campus at Brown) with the navy and beige cardigan / dress combination. Gap has some of the best simple cardigans in a variety of colors.