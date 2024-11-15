11 Fall Activities Near College Hill to Explore This November

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is getting colder, but that is no reason to stay indoors! Providence is an amazing city to explore different fall activities to make the most of the season. Step back in time and take advantage of the area’s historical roots and see the breathtaking autumn scenery. Here are eleven budget-friendly fall activities that I am sure you will enjoy:

Step back in time at the Old Stone Textile Mill in Chepachet, RI. Built in 1814, this was the first water-powered textile mill in the U.S. Now home to two floors of quirky antiques, this mill is the perfect blend of history and treasures. Engage in a private tour with a park ranger and learn about the mill’s pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution.

Embrace the crisp fall air with a hike through Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts. Trek two miles of trails to explore rock formations like The Corn Crib and Lovers’ Leap. Afterward, enjoy a peaceful picnic surrounded by the stunning autumn foliage. Open from sunrise to sunset (but note the Chasm Trail closes in winter).

Take a cultural detour at Rhode Island’s only Indigenous museum, the Tomaquag Museum. Dive into the history and culture of the Narragansett and other Indigenous peoples of Southern New England. The museum offers guided tours and hands-on activities, providing a unique and insightful experience.

Looking for something offbeat? Head to a 40-acre desert just 20 minutes away in West Greenwich. Popular for hiking, ATV riding, and bonfires, this spot is perfect for those who love unique landscapes. In winter, the dunes transform into a sledding hotspot!

Stroll the iconic 3.5-mile Cliff Walk in Newport, where ocean views and Gilded Age mansions collide. Enjoy a sea breeze as you walk along dramatic cliffs, then stop by the Apple Cider Bar for a sweet treat! Note: A section of the Cliff Walk is closed for repairs, but detours are available.

For a scenic ride, hop on the East Bay Bike Path to Barrington Beach. Stop for a coffee on the way and enjoy the coastal views. It’s a perfect outing for beach lovers and bikers alike.

If you’re looking for a cute farm adventure, visit Kave Rock Alpaca Farm. Meet a herd of adorable alpacas and shop for cozy alpaca fiber products. The farm is open to the public for free on Sundays from 12-4PM, and it’s a great way to spend a relaxing afternoon.

Head to Melville Park in Portsmouth, RI, for a nature-filled escape. Enjoy 1-2 miles of trails, cross stepping stones, and take in waterfall views. The park offers five different trails, each with its own scenic charm. Be sure to enjoy the beautiful Lower Melville Pond or the Thurston Gray Pond along your way!

Get into the fall spirit at Morris Farm, where you can pick pumpkins, explore a corn maze, and indulge in seasonal treats. The farm also has a wide variety of produce and seasonal goodies, including pies, cider, and honey.

10. Windmist farm

Windmist Farm in Jamestown is a hidden gem, perfect for snapping pics of fluffy Oreo cows and enjoying fresh made-to-order apple cider donuts. It’s a family-run farm that’s perfect for a wholesome outing.

For a more active adventure, rent a kayak at Central Falls Landing. Paddle through the Blackstone River and explore the Valley Falls Pond, beautiful wetlands and side channels. It’s a peaceful way to immerse yourself in nature.

