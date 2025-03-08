10 Brown University Alumna to Celebrate This Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brown University alumna are trailblazers in every sense of the word. Brown women have made their mark across industries, from politics and literature to space exploration and entertainment. This Women’s History Month, we celebrate ten extraordinary Brown alumna whose work has left a lasting impact and paved the way for other women in their industries:

Kerry Kennedy

A lifelong human rights advocate, Kerry Kennedy has dedicated her career to fighting for justice worldwide. Kennedy is the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights where she has amplified the voices of the oppressed and worked to promote sustainable change. She has authored Speak Truth to Power: Human Rights Defenders Who Are Changing Our World, a book that highlights the struggles of activists fighting for justice. Through her work, Kennedy has been instrumental in addressing issues like mass incarceration, gender-based violence, and corporate responsibility.

Emma Watson

Everyone knows Emma Watson. From her iconic role as Hermione Granger to her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson has seamlessly combined acting with activism. She is a passionate advocate for gender equality, and launched the HeForShe campaign which encourages men to stand alongside women in the fight for equal rights. In addition to her gender advocacy, she has been involved in sustainable fashion initiatives and supports educational access for girls worldwide. Watson also co-founded the feminist book club Our Shared Shelf, creating a platform for conversations about women’s rights and empowerment.

Tracee Ellis Ross

An Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her dynamic performances and unapologetic advocacy for self-love and representation. In her role in Black-ish, she played a progressive and loving mother navigating racial and social issues. Now she has founded her own natural hair care brand, Pattern Beauty, through which she continues to uplift and empower Black women. Ross is also a vocal advocate for body positivity and racial justice, using her platform to speak out against discrimination in the entertainment industry.

Janet Yellen

As the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and former Chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen has shattered glass ceilings in economic policy. She is a champion of workers’ rights and economic stability and her expertise and leadership have helped shape the nation’s financial landscape. Yellen has played am invaluable role in navigating financial crises, advocating for economic policies that support job growth and wage increases. Her work in tackling inflation, promoting fair taxation, and ensuring economic resilience has made her one of the most respected economists of our time.

Alex Wagner

Alex Wagner is a political analyst and journalist known for her role as the host of Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC. With a career spanning The Atlantic, CBS News, and Showtime’s The Circus, she provides insightful commentary on some of the most pressing issues of our time. Wagner’s reporting has covered everything from national elections to cultural shifts, and she is known for her ability to break down complex political issues with clarity and nuance. Her book, FutureFace: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging, explores her multiracial heritage and identity in America.

Ottessa Moshfegh

Ottessa Mosfegh is an author you’ve probably had recommended to you by your favorite indie friend. Ottessa Moshfegh has captivated readers with her darkly humorous and unsettling novels like My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen. Her work pushes the boundaries of contemporary fiction, earning her a devoted following and numerous accolades. Moshfegh’s writing is known for its raw, psychological depth, and her characters often explore themes of alienation, societal expectations, and self-destruction.

Madeline Miller

Madeline Miller rose to fame with her novels The Song of Achilles and Circe. Her lyrical storytelling and feminist retellings of ancient tales have made her a literary sensation and a force in historical fiction. The Song of Achilles won the Orange Prize for Fiction, while Circe was adapted for an upcoming HBO series. Miller’s work brings ancient myths to life, shedding light on the overlooked perspectives of women and marginalized characters in classical literature.

Jessica Meir

Jessica Meir is an astronaut, marine biologist, and physiologist. Meir made history as part of the first all-female spacewalk in 2019. Meir has studied the effects of extreme environments on the human body, conducting experiments on Earth and in space. As an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, she researched anesthesia. She has also been an advocate for STEM education, encouraging young women to pursue careers in science and space exploration.

Nina Jacobson

Nina Jacobson has produced some of the most successful films of the last two decades, including The Hunger Games series. As a champion of diverse storytelling, she has paved the way for more inclusive representation in Hollywood. As the founder of Color Force, Jacobson has worked to bring underrepresented voices to the forefront of entertainment, producing stories that resonate with global audiences. Her work on Crazy Rich Asians helped break barriers for Asian representation in mainstream cinema.

Theresia Gouw

Theresia Gouw is one of the most influential women in tech investing. As the co-founder of Acrew Capital, she has helped shape the landscape of Silicon Valley, advocating for greater diversity and inclusion in the startup world. Gouw was the first female partner at Accel Partners and has invested in groundbreaking companies like Facebook, Imperva, and PagerDuty. She is also an outspoken advocate for women in STEM and entrepreneurship, working to close the gender gap in the tech industry