Why Is BrewDog’s James Watt All Over Our Screens, And Do We Actually Care?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter.

I may just have fallen into a niche TikTok algorithm but every time I open the app I seem to be met by the piercing blue eyes and intense entrepreneurial speeches of BrewDog founder James Watt. For those of you who don’t have a dad with slightly pretentious taste in alcohol, let me fill you in; BrewDog is a multinational brewery and pub chain and the cult interest in this brand has only been strengthened by the charisma and backstory of its founders.

Watt earned a degree in law and economics from the University of Edinburgh and it was here that he met co-founder Martin Dickie. The pair shared a passion for craft beer and applied to the popular british TV show Dragon’s Den in 2008 where they got as far as the final screen testing before ultimately being rejected. However, their continued motivation saw their Punk IPA become a national treasure and led to them winning Great British entrepreneurs of the year in 2014 alongside Watt later being awarded an MBE in 2016. Bet those dragons are fuming now! The company’s success and estimated value of $2 billion in 2020 is often credited to their disruptive and innovative marketing. Although, whilst their cheeky and scandalous brand identity is no doubt a huge talking point that garners them lots of attention, not all of it is positive. The brand has come under fire for a few of their marketing campaigns including ‘dead pony club’ which saw bottles packaged inside dead animals which was ruled to have broken advertising laws by the Portman group for encouraging antisocial behaviour and animal cruelty. Watt and Dickie also did a red light district photoshoot in drag which was criticised for insensitivity to transgender people and sex workers. Alongside this ‘The world’s smallest protest’ saw them hire a Dwarf to campaign alone outside 10 Downing Street for the legalization of ⅔ pints. Both of these events have led to the brand being questioned for exploitation of marginalised communities for the sake of exposure and increasing profits. However, BrewDog has no reservation in clapping back saying “we don’t believe in mindless censorship” which aligns with their punk brand of individual liberty, DIY ethics and non-conformity. They also released a protest beer used to mock Russian anti-LGBTQ+ legislation during the 2014 Winter Olympics, thus displaying a stance of proactive solidarity. Whilst it’s undeniable that their original approach to marketing is largely responsible for their exponential growth, the jury is well and truly out as to whether it can be accredited as creative and admirable when it is so riddled in controversy.

Whilst their branding and advertising are somewhat subjective in their ethics, it is the accusations of a “culture of fear” within BrewDog that has been most detrimental to public opinion on James Watt. Workers have stated “being treated like a human was sadly not always a given” instead reporting to have been “treated like objects”. This is very different to the image the brand presents with their annual General Mayhem festival, bonus schemes and ‘Equity for Punks’ which grants salaried crew company shares. However, this is less impressive when you consider their decision to drop out of the real living wage scheme especially when Watt’s net worth is estimated to be £250 million. Some argue that their toxic work environment may have been exaggerated and that James desire for “growth at all costs” and experience as a deep sea captain may simply give him a sense of sternness. However, the company’s loss of B corp certification after just two years alongside persistent complaints of Watt’s workplace manner led him to step down as CEO in 2024 and instead take up the unorthodox role of ‘captain and Co-founder’. Although, it does not appear that this resignation is an admission of remorse as he was recently quoted saying “all you need to do for people to hate you is to be successful doing something that you love, This is good though. It is a sign you are on the right track”.

With the negative work culture Watt is rumoured to create, we’ve seen his personal life become even more fascinating. After seven years of marriage, James divorced his first wife Joanna Basford and credited the split to their growing distance as he admits “the amount I work is probably unhealthy”. Since then, his whirlwind romance and engagement to Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has gained a lot of traction in the press. What especially sparks reader’s attention is their shared ethos around sacking of work-life balance for “work-life integration”. Watt has been quoted saying “the concept of a work-life balance is one invented by those unhappy with their own careers”, a sentiment echoed by him and Georgia getting his two young daughters to help them come up with business strategy over the dinner table. Whilst they boast of nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit in his children, some argue the only thing he’s innovating is new ways to land his children in therapy. However, one thing that is important to take into consideration is that Jame’s seeming hyperfixation on his business could be largely accredited to his dual diagnosis of autism and ADHD. Both of these developmental conditions have strong correlations with obsessive interests and greater difficulty acknowledging social cues which provides some insight into why some people may find his demeanour and career dedication slightly abrasive. Therein lies the question: is James Watt’s approach to his work a mark of admirable passion and hard work; or has he let corporate success dictate and unhealthily encroach upon both his and his family’s lives.

James Watt has become and continues to be a highly divisive figure. In the early years of BrewDog, his innovation to spot the gap in the market for craft beers alongside his unwavering resilience to achieve company success is no doubt inspirational. However, can his controversial marketing be excused and even applauded simply due to its association with the punk aesthetic? Perhaps even more pertinently should we be giving attention and praise to James Watt when his entrepreneurial spirit seems to be riddled with a detrimentally hard lined work ethic and a questionable moral compass.