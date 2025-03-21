What do Trump’s unprecedented flurry of executive orders mean for his second term?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The early weeks of a new presidential term often tend to be tumultuous, but Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders has distinguished him from his predecessors due to their volume, speed, content, and the breadth of changes ordered. More than 50 executive orders have been signed and this constant stream of political developments not only shapes government policy but also contributes to a sense of uncertainty and disorientation.

but What actually are executive orders?

Executive orders are written documents, signed by the president, which manage operations of the federal government and can order them to take specific actions. While these can be a useful tool for combating congressional gridlock, Trump’s approach appears to be more concerned with political control than legitimate governance. In these early days of presidency, he has used this presidential power to manipulate his image, with different levels of media attention being given to each order, allowing many to slip under the radar. However, this manipulation is not entirely foolproof. While the abundance of executive orders generates chaos and confusion, creating an illusion of unchecked authority, it is essential to remember that they cannot override the US constitution, federal laws, and legal precedent.

Many of the initial executive orders are not only to be taken at face value, but they are also a blueprint for future intended actions. This was shown by the freezing of his Birthright Citizenship Order, attempting to end birthright citizenship for children born to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily. The validity of this proposed executive order is debated within the context of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law and citizenship rights. Modern media can only focus on one thing at a time and struggles to cover multiple major developments at once – by keeping things constantly moving, there are too many places to look at once. This causes society to become fragmented, and no opposition can gain momentum.

…and what do they mean for us?

The way Trump makes a spectacle of his politics creates the effect that this is “Trump’s country” now; he is telling us that he is limitless. He is relying on the view that public belief can alter political reality. Although Trump does have power, the power of the presidency, he is not sovereign. The main aim of this tactic from Trump is to keep everything moving fast, to keep people consumed by past controversies rather than focusing on new ones.

Ezra Klein, writer for the New York Times, suggests that the Trump Administration is projecting strength in order to obscure their reality of weakness. This weakness is evident in opinion polls following Trumps first month in his second term as president. Pew Research Centre notes that 47% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling his job, while 51% say they disapprove. This is lower than any other president in the modern era, with Biden holding a 54% approval rate, and Obama holding 64% in their first months. This provides an explanation for the slew of executive orders, as it means that Trump is able to argue the merits of his ideas in a more strategic way, and the writing of them into law makes them more durable. This is an attempt to reform the entire system, rather than overpowering it individualistically. This strategy is not without precedent and emerges from Trump’s experience of losing in Congress. A key example of this is when, in 2017, Republicans were forced to pull their repeal of the Affordable Care Act after failing to gain sufficient support from their own side. More recently, Trump’s freeze on federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance was blocked by a judge, prompted initially by a lawsuit brought forwards by nonprofit groups that receive federal money. Despite attempts to seize executive power – sometimes bordering autocratic – Trump cannot bypass the complex system of checks and balances engrained into US politics.

Trump’s attempts to show command are hiding the chaos of his administration. The volume of executive orders has the potential to overwhelm the public, but it also provides a wealth of material for legal challenges and political resistance. As we see his second term in the White House unfold, the question remains: will this strategy facilitate a strong grip on power, or will the backlash undermine the Trump administration to the point of its downfall?