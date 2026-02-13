The Radicalisation of Empathy – How Human Rights Became a Political Fault Line

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Empathy has become radical. In a climate defined by outrage, desensitisation and political cynicism, expressing care for the vulnerable is treated as ideological weakness. The radicalisation of basic empathy is not an accident, but a consequence of the systems that profit from cruelty and numbness. What follows is an examination of the forces that made human rights controversial – and why reclaiming empathy is now a political necessity.

THE MEDIA ECOSYSTEM & OUTRAGE INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX:

Far-right rhetoric consistently frames empathy as weakness. The modern social media ecosystem is built to reward outrage. Algorithms amplify the posts that provoke the strongest emotional reactions – anger, fear and humiliation – as those emotions keep users engaged for longer. A clear example is the rise of memetic politics, where liberals are derided as “snowflakes”. As a result, the digital environment is flooded with content that provokes and dehumanises, while compassion or nuance is quietly deprioritised. Over time, constant immersion in outrage produces emotional numbing. People become desensitised to suffering, not because they are inherently cruel, but because the system incentivises shock. Government corruption, sexual abuse scandals, anti-immigration crackdowns are all issues that should spark moral reckoning. Yet instead, they blend into an endless feed of algorithmically curated horrors. Here, simply refusing to be numb, and choosing empathy instead, becomes a countercultural act.

TRAUMA FATIGUE & THE NORMALISATION OF HORROR:

In the current media landscape, people are exposed to more human suffering in a week than previous generations encountered in months. Our feeds are saturated with images of political violence, deportations, sexual exploitation and global crises – each one momentarily shocking but quickly replaced by the next. This relentless stream of trauma doesn’t expand our capacity for empathy; instead, it drains it. What emerges is compassion fatigue: the psychological exhaustion that occurs when the emotional system becomes overwhelmed by repeated exposure to stress. When cruelty becomes constant, the brain’s self-protection mechanisms activate, numbing our responses to cope with the overload.

This numbing is not simply an unintended side effect of digital life – it has become a political asset. Desensitization now functions as a strategy. If people see enough suffering, enough times, without consequence, they eventually stop reacting. The far‑right has learned to rely on this numbness, recognising that a desensitised public is less likely to question cruelty, resist injustice, or challenge the deconstruction of human rights. What once provoked outrage becomes background noise; what once felt intolerable becomes ordinary. When overcrowded detention centres, the erosion of reproductive rights and genocides are encountered as just another item in an endless scroll, the moral urgency behind them fades. In this environment, the ability to remain empathetic is not just emotionally difficult – it becomes politically subversive.

tHE CRIMINALISATION OF CARE:

Across contemporary social movements, acts of care that were once understood as the basic expression of human solidarity, are increasingly reframed as dangerous. What should be ordinary moral behaviour becomes recast as political deviance. At the US-Mexico border, humanitarian volunteers have faced prosecution simply for offering water or shelter to migrants in life-threatening conditions. Women’s rights activists are portrayed as destabilising traditional order, challenging the sanctity of patriarchal values, rather than advocating for the safety and autonomy of women. This is as though compassion itself were an illicit act. These responses send a message: helping those the state deems undesirable is itself a form of dissent. In each of these cases, empathy is not merely ignored; it is deliberately delegitimised. The caring impulse becomes politicised and is treated as a threat to established hierarchies rather than an ethical foundation. The criminalisation of care, then, is not an accident, but instead an instrument. By punishing acts of compassion, political actors suppress challenges to their authority and normalise cruelty as a legitimate expression of social order. Choosing to care is no longer simply a moral choice. It becomes a form of resistance.

THE MYTH OF NEUTRALITY – HOW REFUSING EMPATHY BECAME POLITICAL:

To understand why empathy is now treated as radical, it’s necessary to trace the mechanisms that first strip empathy from public discourse. This begins with language: terms like “illegals” and “invasions” reduce people to threats rather than humans. Policies reinforce this logic – from detention centres and deportation regimes to the quiet public acceptance of institutional failures. These mechanisms work together to dehumanise specific groups; and dehumanisation is always the precondition for empathy to be dismissed as irrational. Once people are cast as problems rather than people, caring about them becomes a political liability rather than a moral reflex.

A key driver of empathy’s radicalisation is the illusion that withholding empathy is a neutral stance. In reality, silence tends to reinforce existing power structures: ignoring the Epstein files protects the powerful; ignoring ICE normalises cruelty; ignoring misogyny sustains patriarchy. What feels like detachment is often complicity. The refusal to empathise is not apolitical – it is a political act that quietly affirms the status quo. And if you can opt out of caring, that is privilege at work: the luxury of partaking in political apathy by believing that injustice is somebody else’s problem. For many, empathy is not a choice, but a means of survival.

In a world that profits from our numbness, choosing empathy is an act of rebellion. We do not need to be quieter. We need to be angrier, more insistent, more unwilling to accept cruelty as inevitable. Empathy is not weakness; it is the last tool we have that threatens the systems built on dehumanisation.