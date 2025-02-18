The Price Of Success: How Celebrity Materialism And Wealth Redefine Our Personal Standards Of Achievement

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the average yearly pre-tax salary in the UK is around £36,700, celebrities and social media personalities like Kylie Jenner can earn an astonishing £960,000 ($1.2 million) for a single Instagram post. This stark disparity in earnings often creates a disheartening sense that the average person will never come close to the wealth showcased by the celebrities we admire online. Many of us have scrolled through Instagram, sighing at the sight of Molly Mae’s brand-new Mercedes, wishing we could afford the same luxuries. These extravagant displays of celebrity wealth and material success can distort society’s perception of personal achievement, fostering unrealistic aspirations and materialistic goals.

The concept of success has undergone a significant transformation over time, shifting from a focus on personal fulfillment and meaningful accomplishments to an emphasis on material wealth and external validation. This shift has been heavily influenced by the media, which has played a central role in reshaping societal values. Tabloids and reality TV were among the first to bring celebrity lifestyles into public view, offering a glimpse into their extravagant mansions, designer wardrobes, and lavish vacations.

With the rise of social media, this amplification has reached unprecedented levels. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become virtual stages where celebrities and influencers showcase their lavish lifestyles, from private jets to multi-million-pound purchases, often blurring the line between aspiration and unattainable fantasy. Social media has turned everyday life into a competition — with constantly revolving micro-trends, we are pushed to chase after the next luxury purchase that the current ‘it-girl’ is raving about. The result is a cultural environment where success is increasingly equated with wealth and material possessions, reinforcing the idea that these external markers are the ultimate indicators of personal achievement. This warped view of success can leave people feeling like they’re falling short, especially when they compare their lives to those of influencers and celebrities.

However, we are perhaps seeing a cultural shift away from materialistic attitudes and an embrace of simpler, more intentional lifestyles. This change is reflected in emerging social trends, like TikTok’s ‘underconsumption core’, where users proudly share their efforts to consume less, reuse what they already own and minimise waste. A similar trend, ‘Project Pan’, encourages individuals and influencers to fully use up their beauty products — symbolised by ‘hitting pan’ — before purchasing new ones. This movement celebrates conscious decision-making and enjoying the things we have, rejecting the idea that happiness and identity are tied to constant consumption or acquiring the latest products. Through the creative repurposing of old items, and showcasing ‘thrifted finds’ these trends hopefully reflect a shift in our culture toward redefining what it means to live a fulfilled and meaningful life.

Material wealth, while attractive, is not the ultimate measure of a fulfilling life. We should redefine success to encompass intrinsic values, like our relationships and personal growth. It’s easy to fall into the trap of comparison to celebrities or influencers, whose lives seem effortlessly perfect, but this leaves us blind to the richness of our own experiences. The love we share with others, the joy of pursuing something you’re passionate about, the sense of pride in overcoming a challenge — these aspects, though less immediately visible, hold far greater value in the long term than any fleeting display of wealth or status. The price of success doesn’t have to cost your happiness — only you can decide what is truly valuable in your life.