The Loss of Logos as a Signifier of Luxury Fashion

Over the past couple of years, there has been a growing awareness that brands and logos of luxury fashion houses no longer hold the same credence they once did. In years gone by, donning a Louis Vuitton handbag or a Burberry scarf was a signifier to all those around you of your wealth, due to the hefty price tag of your clothing and its high quality- all of which was shown to us through the logo itself.

However, as studies have shown this symbol of wealth is not as prescient in today’s society when considering what constitutes luxury. While it might be assumed that logos live outside of trends, it seems they have become a victim of the trend cycle and are now in a period of decline. This has been accelerated due to the influencer and Instagram culture of the 2010s, meaning that as consumers of social media, we were seeing logos much more often on our feeds than we ever would out in the real world, therefore removing the scarcity element in a logo’s appeal.

So… what are we looking to instead?

Since the pandemic, there has been a growing trend of a more understated and casual approach to our wardrobes, all of which culminated in the rise of Sofia Richie as the poster girl of ‘Quiet Luxury’ dressing (we all remember that wedding wardrobe… right?). As well as this, there are many TikTok and style trends which have spoken to this rise in understatement, such as ‘Scandi style’ or the ‘coastal grandma aesthetic’. The increase of these more capsule based wardrobes goes hand-in-hand with the decline of the logo.

Brands themselves have also recognised this shift, with many luxury fashion houses making their logos more minimal or simplistic. When looking online now, luxury is often detected through pieces that are clearly very high quality, with subtle nods to the designer brands we all know and love.

What does this mean for the logo now?

Personally, I am still a massive fan of the use of logos within style. While the emergence of a simpler, more minimalistic wardrobe has been a breath of fresh air, I think combining my staples with some more fun and exciting logos is great. As well as this, with embracing logos comes embracing second-hand fashion, and as a charity shop lover myself, finding vintage branded pieces is always so satisfying to me! With Y2K and 90s fashion always being an influence of mine, looking for vintage or second-hand pieces means I can wear pieces that were made when designer logos were arguably at their peak (as well as significantly reducing the price tag). While logos are no longer a signifier of luxury or wealth, they can still be embraced to add a fun and exciting touch to our minimalist wardrobes of 2025.