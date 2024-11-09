Six Of The Best Places For A Night Out In Bristol

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mr Wolfs is a family run music venue, best known for its live music and DJ sets every night of the week. Conveniently located in the city centre, it is the perfect final spot of the night after an evening on King Street. For those wanting to discover up-and-coming Bristol talent, don’t miss the acoustic open mic night every Monday, with free entry. On other nights, entry ranges from around £3 to £5, where funk and soul DJs play into the early hours. Mr Wolfs hosts a disco and jam night on Wednesdays, with great student deals on drinks – you can grab a pint for as little as £3.50!

If you’re looking for a cosy pub with cool vibes, look no further than The White Bear. Located right next to the University of Bristol campus on St Michaels Hill, this is one of the most popular student pubs. They offer a variety of local ales and ciders starting at £3.25, meaning it is a popular spot for student socials and party hires. As the night goes on, the venue turns more into a club with colourful disco lights and funky music.

Despite being quite far away from other popular venues, close to Temple Meads station, Motion is an unmissable night out. The venue is absolutely huge, and has previously been voted as the UK’s best large club. They host a range of events, from techno day parties to free drum and bass raves, as well as the beloved ‘Bingo Lingo’. If you don’t mind splitting an Uber to the club, check out Motion for your next big night out!

Lakota is one of Bristol’s most famous clubs, the heart of the underground music scene in the city. With its frequent collaborations with young promoters such as Lost Track of Time, the venue holds a series of drum and bass, house, and techno nights. Lakota also hosts the renowned Stokes Croft Block Party across multiple other venues, including The Crofters Right and The Love Inn.

Behind the creators of the ‘Love Saves the Day’ festival, the aptly named Love Inn is primarily an electronic music venue, with a burger kitchen and impressive cocktail menu. Since October, they have been opening Tuesday to Sunday, and hosting a weekly ‘Love Saves Wednesday’ party, which brings festival size bookings to an intimate space. They also recently launched a jam night, where live music can be enjoyed for free.