When it comes to podcasts, I would consider myself an expert. Anyone that knows me will know that when I am walking, working round the house and even in the gym, I will always have a podcast in my ears. Somehow, I have an attention span that can’t last a three minute song but will last a 40 minute podcast. It seems like many others feel this way as well, as the podcasting space is becoming more and more saturated as the medium becomes more popular. Like every form of media, there’s the good and the bad (nobody recommend Diary of a CEO to me ever again) and there are so many recommendations out there. But after trying hundreds (yes hundreds) of podcasts, I have compiled my top 5 that has something for everyone!

for when you need a laugh: Off Menu

Okay, okay, we’re starting off basic, but for the one person that hasn’t heard of Off Menu, let me get you onto the funniest podcast around. Comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble have a celebrity guest each week where they ask them their dream starter, main course, side, drink and dessert. It’s a great podcast, but never listen when you are hungry.

Fave episode: Tim Lee

For big sister advice: Goes Without Saying

Sephy and Wing from ‘Goes Without Saying’ are the big sisters you never knew you needed. Every week they talk through a dilemma or aspect of the early 20s. These girls always help me when you’re just having one of those days. From romanticising your life to imposter syndrome, these girls have really spoken about it all.

Fave episode: How to move on: let go, or be dragged

For the celebrity-obsessive: Shamless

Shameless is a weekly podcast that gives you the rundown of the celebrity news and gossip. Michelle and Zara are pop-culture journalists themselves, so they always have an interesting insight or take on the stories of the week. Honestly, some of the time I don’t really care about the stories, but Michelle and Zara’s dynamic is unparalleled and is definitely a weekly listen for me. They also have their Scandal series, where they will unpack a pop culture story in a more detailed rundown.

Fave episode(s): The Spice Girls mini-series

For staying in the know: The Rest is Politics

This has been a recent addition to my podcast library. Rory Stewart, previous Conservative MP, and Alastair Campbell, media strategist for Tony Blair’s Labour party, get together to discuss the week in politics. When the debates at the pub get a little too heated after a couple of pints, you can count on this podcast to keep you in the know.

Fave episode: How one night transformed British politics

For the pop culture girlies: Sentimental Garbage

This probably has to be my favourite podcast of the lot. Caroline O’Donoghue hosts a different guest each week to talk about culture that they love that can be seen as embarrassing or as a ‘guilty pleasure’. I love how unashamed Caroline is about her love for this kind of culture. After listening to this podcast you will never let anyone tell you rom-coms are stupid ever again.

Fave episode(s): The mini-series on Sex and the City with Dolly Alderton