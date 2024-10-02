How to host the ultimate flat dinner party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year where we’re all trying to convince ourselves to be ‘wholesome at uni’. Maybe you’re in first year trying to bond with your new flatmates, or perhaps you’re in your final year and wanting a mature alternative to going clubbing on a Wednesday night. No matter what your motivation is, the classic uni flat dinner party is not an event to be taken lightly.

As someone who has learnt the mistakes the hard way, here are my top tips to ensure no food is burnt, and your flatmates are all still friends after the ordeal.

1. set the vibe

I think it’s important to all be on the same page about how intense the dinner party will be. If one person is thinking of making it a chilled event and another wants Michelin star level cooking, there will inevitably be some clashes. Make sure everyone is on the same page about what sort of food they want to eat, if it is for a special occasion, and if there will be any guests invited.

2. Choose your meal wisely

Cooking for multiple people can be stressful, so I would always suggest opting for a simple but yummy meal (Spinach and feta pasta has been a firm favourite in my house, also vegetarian friendly). One pan dishes are also a smart idea, particularly because they significantly reduce the amount of washing up! You can never go too far wrong with chicken and a selection of veggies in a roasting tin with a lemony sauce, or this Thai green salmon recipe looks promising.

3. get creative with your decor

As university students, the chances are this dinner party will be done on a budget, which means you get to be creative with your decor. It’s important to collect as much nice and uncracked crockery and cutlery as you can, and if anyone happens to have aesthetic bowls or plates then use them!

The classic ‘Candle in a wine bottle’ also adds a nice touch to the table, perfectly balancing student life and sophistication (just make sure the candle is firmly secured in the bottle before placing it on the table). Bringing down any plants or flowers you may already have in your own room is also a simple but effective way of elevating the table-scape on a budget.

4. allocate roles

Most people will have heard the negative saying ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’ and it is very important to consider. Whilst it is lovely to have everyone involved in the preparations, some people will inevitably be more gifted in the kitchen than others!

Get everyone using their different strengths; have some people prepping the food, others cooking it, and someone on decorating and music duties to provide the good energy. Also, make sure someone is keeping an eye on the growing pile of dirty plates, otherwise your nice dinner will end and you will be filled with an impending sense of doom about washing up so many pots and pans.

5. make sure you enjoy it

Remember, the whole point of a dinner party is to enjoy some quality time with your flatmates and have a fun evening, NOT to stress too much about the food. Have some good music blasting, make some cool drinks or cocktails and just enjoy spending the time together.