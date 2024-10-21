Day trips you can do from Bristol with your friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bristol is a fantastic city with so many different things to do and see, and most people flock TO Bristol for a day trip, not away from it. As they say though, ‘variety is the spice of life’, and if you are experiencing some Bristol induced cabin fever then this article is for you! I’ve tried to suggest some more unique day trips, rather than the annual pilgrimage to Bath and Weston Super Mare that most UOB students complete.

Cheddar Gorge

How to get there:

It is easiest to drive (just under an hour) and you can park either in the village of Cheddar or go up into the gorge itself and there are parking spots dotted throughout.

Alternatively, you can train from Bristol Temple Meads to Weston Super Mare and then take the 126 bus towards Cheddar.

Things to do:

If you walk through the gorge there are numerous paths you can take upwards to explore and go and see some of the local mountain goats. For the more committed hikers, there are many slightly more advanced routes you can take rather than just wandering around, such as this Gorge Trail, or walking up Jacob’s ladder. You can also rock climb up the gorge, or go and explore the several caves in the area such as Cox’s cave or Gough’s cave.

After a long day of exploring, the village is home to numerous cafes and restaurants, so you will be able to relax with a nice meal, pint, or even a piece of Cheddar!

Molly Peach / Her Campus

Barry island

This one may excite you slightly less if you’re not an avid Gavin and Stacey fan, but regardless, Barry is a sweet town with a nice stretch of beach (and better swimming potential than Weston)

How to get there:

You could drive (approx. 2 hours) or get the train from Temple Meads and change at Cardiff before going onto Barry. A rail return is around £12 with a 16-25 railcard.

Things to do:

The main attraction for me would be to go and visit the iconic filming spots from Gavin and Stacey ahead of the final ever episode (heartbreaking). You can head up Trinity Street to see Gwen and Uncle Bryn’s house, and Marcos café still remains on the beachfront.

There are lots of other things to do though, such as the infamous pleasure park and the multiple beaches like Whitemore Bay. You could have a picnic at Knap Gardens next to the lake and beach, and there are lots of restaurants and pubs to eat at.

Glastonbury

Contrary to what you might believe, Glastonbury music festival is not the only thing to do around the village. It is an incredibly unique village, steeped in folkloric legend and perfect for a day trip!

How to get there:

Glastonbury is approximately a 1hr15 minute drive from Bristol, and there is lots of parking around the town.

You can also train (approx. £14 return off peak with a railcard) or get the 376 bus from Bristol Temple Meads station.

Things to do:

Glastonbury Tor is approximately a 10-minute walk from the village and is the site of numerous events of historic significance such as the Legend that Arthur and his knights of the round table visited the Tor in search of the Holy Grail. At the base of the tor, you can see Chalice well which is said to have ‘healing waters’ that might help shed some of those Bristol Sins!

Glastonbury Abbey is similarly historically important, home to King Arthurs tomb, and just wandering around the village there are many unique independent businesses to do some shopping in. If you like crystals and crafts, Glastonbury is for you!