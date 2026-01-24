Brigitte Bardot: How Should She Be Remembered?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“A symbol of sexual liberation, a revolutionary figure in cinema, an animal activist, and a racist?”

How should Brigitte Bardot be remembered? The answer to this question is most certainly not a simple one.

The death of the French actress and fashion icon on December 28th has sparked not only tributes and sympathy but also international debate surrounding her legacy, including her status as a symbol of sexual liberation, a revolutionary figure in cinema, an animal activist, and a racist. Which of these should she be remembered for?

I would say all of them. Bardot’s controversial character makes it impossible to reduce her 91 years of life to a single label or narrative, so let’s explore how her legacy should account for the positives and negatives.

Since her passing, the controversy surrounding Bardot is more pertinent than ever, especially amongst celebrities and public figures. From the floods of Instagram posts expressing sympathy for her death, it seems as though many were not aware of Brigitte’s divisive past or perhaps chose to ignore it.

Did they consider her activism and impact on the fashion world more important than her racist remarks?

It was political leaders in particular that took to social media to praise Brigitte, with French President Emanuel Macron referring to her as a ‘legend of the century’ and far-right leader Marine Le Pen stating she was ‘exceptional for her talent, courage, frankness and beauty’. Similarly, actresses Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara paid tribute to the star, deliberately or accidentally, ignoring her past. This does not, however, mean that unadulterated praise was the only response to Bardot’s death. Some celebrities chose to acknowledge her slightly less-than-perfect past, with Apple Martin and Chappell Roan both rescinding their tributes after conducting some research.

Even in death, Brigitte Bardot is a dividing force.

First, let’s take a look at the positive aspects of Brigitte Bardot’s paradoxical past. At the peak of her career in the 1950s, she was the woman that every man wanted and every woman wanted to be. This is best epitomised by the emergence of ‘Bardotmania’ – the global obsession with Brigitte resulting from her challenge of norms surrounding style, femininity, and the behaviour of women. A revolutionary figure in the world of cinema, Bardot is best known for playing a sexually liberated woman in ‘And God Created Woman’ in 1956, which inspired a new wave of film in France. It was not just cinema she transformed, but also fashion. I’m sure you know of the Bardot neckline. Bardot as in Brigitte Bardot. It was named after the star following her popularisation of the style in the 1960s. Her masses of blonde hair and bold black eyeliner also contribute to her legacy as a fashion icon.

Alongside being a renowned actress and fashionista, Brigitte was also praised for giving up this glamorous lifestyle to focus on animal rights at only 39 years old. She became exceptionally committed to the cause, setting up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986. Ironically, her dedication to protecting rights did not extend beyond animals. Human rights – not really on her radar. Bardot’s status as a known, and, more importantly, (five-time) convicted, racist cannot be ignored. Her animal rights activism stood in contrast with her racism, often existing in the form of criticisms of Muslim rituals involving animal sacrifice. In 2008, she was fined £12,000 for racism. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there. Bardot was also homophobic, dismissive of the #MeToo movement, and, the cherry on the cake, her outrageous statement in her book that French culture has been ruined by gay people, modern artists, politicians, and immigrants. This problematic behaviour cannot be overlooked when analysing Brigitte’s legacy.

Evidently, Brigitte Bardot is a very complex character and examining her legacy is an equally complex task. All aspects of her past, positive or negative, must be taken into consideration when constructing her public memory. Awarding her just one label, whether it be racist, fashion icon or animal activist, would not do Brigitte’s legacy justice and would create a misleading characterisation of her.

Yes, Brigitte had some major, unignorable flaws, but this does not erase the fact that she was still an incredibly impactful figure who touched and impacted thousands of lives.

I believe that Brigitte Bardot should be remembered as a paradox of influence and controversy.