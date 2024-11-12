Bags to Books: Academia as Autumn’s Fashion Accessory

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you search for ‘autumn fashion’ on Pinterest you will probably come across the following: plaid brown trousers, beige miniskirts, heavy trench coats, and a lot of turtlenecks. The dark academia trend has well and truly taken off, and you only have to take a look inside the University of Bristol Arts Complex to see it. But why has academia become autumn’s latest fashion accessory, and where did this trend begin?

What is Dark Academia?

First, we will start by taking a deeper look into what dark academia actually is; when it began, what it involves, and who it benefits.

Many would attribute Donna Tartt’s The Secret History as the start of the dark academia genre in 1992, but it really took off as an aesthetic in 2015 on Tumblr. From then on, TikTok has played a huge part in its popularity growth and continues to do so today.

Dark academia is all about romanticising the past, in particular the literary past. It is often associated with texts by Jane Austen and Oscar Wilde, harking back to classical literature and a foregone time in academia. It has an element of the gothic about it, fused with a school uniform look to create something of a Harry Potter/Oxbridge medley. Hence, we can see why it might be called ‘dark academia’, for it brings back the pleated skirts and brown leather satchels, while casting a dark, shadowy light over it all.

Dark academia is undeniably a fast growing trend, especially among those currently in higher education. You can easily see why it might appeal to this demographic, for it takes an academic subject and turns it into a form of identity. Sitting in Wills Memorial Library in a black turtleneck and a plaid miniskirt can make you feel like you are a part of the subject you are studying. It helps you romanticise living in the present.

Why Does It Suit Autumn?

Autumn colours are oranges and browns. Crunchy leaves carpet the ground and pumpkin spice lattes are on offer at almost every café in town. All of this lends itself to dark academia. The brown trousers and heavy trench coats mentioned earlier slip seamlessly in among the autumn colours, while a coffee in hand provides the perfect counterpart to an arm full of books and a satchel on the shoulder.

Also, knitted sweaters and warm drinks are a practical move for the autumn chill. As the days start getting colder, the move to thicker, darker clothing provides a barrier to the harsher weather. It’s a middle ground before the winter sets in and aesthetics have to be replaced by the hats, gloves, and scarves that make me look like the abominable snowman. Autumn is therefore so well suited to dark academia for it allows us one last chance to embrace an aesthetic look before everything gets hidden beneath the winter coat.

My advice to you would be to take this opportunity while you can, experiment with the clothes that work for you, and go crazy with the accessories before it gets too cold. A book in hand may look great in the autumn, but soon it will be time for mittens and hands in pockets. You might as well give this academia-inspired look a try while you can because the festive season will soon set in, insisting on those reds and greens like there’s no tomorrow.