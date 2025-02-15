A Guide To Bristol’s Most Iconic Festivals In 2025: From Love Saves The Day To The Bristol Balloon Fiesta

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 is finally upon us, and you may be wondering how you’re going to spend it. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or a film fanatic, a foodie or a photographer, here is your ultimate guide to Bristol’s most iconic festivals in 2025, so you can make the most of the year ahead.

1. Love Saves the day

When?

24–25 May.

Where?

Ashton Court.

Love Saves the Day is Bristol’s biggest music festival. Boasting a stacked lineup, including Shy FX, Hybrid Minds, Nia Archives, Girls Don’t Sync, and many more. Performing across eight stages, Love Saves the Day promises a “bumper weekend of love” to kickstart summer 2025.

Tickets are now on sale, get yours here.



2. Bristol Balloon Fiesta

When?

8–10 August.

Where?

Ashton Court.

The Bristol Balloon Fiesta is, without a doubt, one of the city’s most recognisable events. The three-day fiesta celebrates Bristol’s status as the ballooning capital of Europe by offering a spectacular show of over 100 hot air balloons, transforming Ashton Court into a “temporary playground of entertainment.” To make matters even more enticing, the event is completely free to attend.

You can learn more about the Bristol Balloon Fiesta here.

3. Bristol Light festival

When?

31 January–9 February.

Where?

Bristol City Centre.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed event to light up these long winter nights, then look no further than the Bristol Light Festival. Several “dazzling” light-based art installations will soon begin to pop up all over the city, from Bristol Temple Meads to Bristol Beacon to St. George’s.

Enjoy this artistic tour of the city, which is completely free to take and can be supplemented with an audio guide, downloadable here.

4. slapstick festival

When?

12–16 February.

Where?

Bristol Beacon, Bristol Old Vic, and Watershed.

Slapstick Festival—a silent film and visual comedy festival—is returning to Bristol for a special 20th anniversary edition. Promising special guests such as Ben Elton, Martin Freeman, Samira Ahmed, Harry Enfield, Lucy Porter, and more, the Slapstick Festival will feature 35 classic, silent, and visual comedy events across some of Bristol’s most iconic venues.

You can access their guide here.

5. dot to dot festival

When?

24 May.

Where?

The O2 Academy, Rough Trade, Strange Brew, and more.

Dot to Dot Festival has been hosted in both Bristol and Nottingham for the past 20 years, and 2025 will be no different. With a diverse lineup, including The Horrors, Fat Dog, The Sprints, Honeyglaze, and more, Dot to Dot is offering a whole host of worldwide, emerging talent.

You can book your ticket here—but hurry! 1st Tier tickets have already sold out!

6. forbidden worlds film festival

When?

29 May–1 June.

Where?

To be announced.

Forbidden Worlds Film Festival is dedicated to screening “repertory fantasy, action, science-fiction and horror films from around the globe” and celebrating the talent behind them. Although further information is yet to be released, this iconic Bristol festival is known to be ideal for any cinephile wanting to share their love of “classic and obscure” genre films.

7. Bristol sounds

When?

25–29 June.

Where?

Harbourside.

Staged in the scenic Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, near Bristol’s iconic Harbourside, this festival is perfect for any music devotee. This year’s lineup includes big-name groups such as Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, and solo artist Olly Murs.

Tickets are on sale now.

8.Bristol pride

When?

28 June–13 July.

Where?

Bristol City Centre and Clifton Downs.

Taking a slightly different, but no less iconic route, Bristol Pride will be celebrated later this year from June to July, with Pride Day taking place on Saturday 12 July. There will be a parade march, a cabaret stage, a main stage—on which the The Human League is set to play—and an official afterparty, along with countless other festivities and celebrations.

You can buy your 2025 festival wristband here.

9. feast on

When?

24–27 July.

Where?

Clifton Downs.

A self-proclaimed “feast for the senses,” Feast On is the perfect event for those on the look out for a delicious summer’s day. Top Bristol restaurants and traders showcasing their skills, mixed with live music and communal banqueting—it’s the perfect recipe for an iconic Bristol fiesta.

Join the ticket waiting list here.