5 Things You Can Do To Make It To Your 9ams After A Night Out (From Someone Who Has Only Made It To One)

I’ve only made it to one 9am, despite having one every Monday morning (a.k.a. the WORST timetabling ever). So let’s run through 5 things that I wish I’d done every time I hadn’t, and maybe we’ll both be on time this week.

comfy clothes! Ditch the cute outfit and roll out of bed. These are the days in which you need a good pair of jogging bottoms and a hoodie. In fact, the joy of uni is that no one is judging you for rocking up in your pyjamas, especially not if you milk your hangover enough. Not only are you going to be comfy all day, but you’ve gained at least 10 minutes of sleep. be prepared Future you is going to be unbelievably grateful for the prep you do the night before. A short, but practical checklist for you: Fill up your water bottle and put it next to your bed, and make sure you down a glass when you get in

Tidy your room before you start drinking (or at least make sure the floor is clear)

Eat a full meal with lots of carbs – seriously though, toast is not enough. And have snacks at the ready for when you get in.

Set an alarm, or maybe 3. Drunk you is not going to remember. know your limits I know that some nights you want to get wasted, but let’s save those for when we don’t have 9ams. You can still enjoy the night without that extra shot, and arguably you have even more fun when you can remember it. Throwing up… If you’ve ignored number 3, make sure you do it the night before, then it’s out of the way. It might be grim, but that alcohol has got to leave your system somehow. And you definitely don’t want to be doing that in the lecture hall. don’t go. No one wants to hear it but sometimes a night in is the only way you’re going to make it to that 9am. And you can make a night in really cozy! I recommend a hot drink (not alcoholic!), fairy lights on and a good rom-com – personal favourites have got to be Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Not only will your lecturer be thanking you, so will your liver and your bank account. And I promise, you can still enjoy the debrief from your flatmates the next day.

And, if you’re really feeling it there is technically nothing stopping you from going straight from the club to the lecture. Do I recommend this? No. Personally, I will be calling it an early night, but there’s no judgement here.