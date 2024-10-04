2024 VMAS HIGHLIGHTS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the legendary MTV Video Music Awards, where artists across the globe gathered to celebrate their music and enjoy dazzling performances.

The 3.5-hour night was a whirlwind of glamour and chaos, so here’s a rundown of the star performers, record-breaking wins, and noteworthy highlights.

Shady’s Back…Tell A Friend

Kicking off the night was none other than the Real Slim Shady himself, who paid tribute to his 2000 VMAs show by opening with a crowd of “Slim Shady” clones. Eminem performed his hit track “Houdini”, which also won the awards for Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects.

Sabrina’s Working Late… Cause She’s A Winner

Another highly anticipated performance was by “Short n’ Sweet” singer, Sabrina Carpenter, who graced the stage in a shimmering Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, sealed with her signature kiss on her inner thigh. The stage resembled a cosmic dreamland, with dancing astronauts and aliens accompanying her. Carpenter stunned fans as she locked lips with a blue alien back up dancer, whilst performing a mashup of “Please Please Please”, “Taste” and “Espresso”.

It’s also no surprise that “Espresso” took home Song of the Year – who hasn’t been hooked on it?

Chappell Roan of Arc Slayed the Stage

Capturing the spotlight this year was rising popstar Chappell Roan, who made a fiery VMAs debut with her smash hit “Good Luck, Babe!”. The medieval-themed set showcased dancing knights with Roan adorned in full-body armour inspired by Joan of Arc. She was introduced by Sasha Colby as “your favourite drag queen’s favourite artist”, a twist on Colby’s iconic catchphrase, which Roan famously used at Coachella.

After skyrocketing to fame this year, Roan wholeheartedly deserved to be crowned Best New Artist. She delivered an endearing speech, giving a shoutout to all the queer kids back home in the Midwest.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Breaks New Records

The most successful winner of the night was undoubtedly Taylor Swift, who took home an impressive seven awards out of her twelve nominations. This adds to her remarkable collection of VMAs, making her the most decorated solo artist of all time. Among her wins was the highly coveted Video of the Year award for her song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, which she has now won three times in a row. Swift was also named Artist of the Year, making her the first artist to receive this prestigious honour twice.

In her memorable speech, she thanked her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, encouraged her fans to register to vote, and honoured the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Eagle-eyed Swifties will also note that this year’s VMAs marked exactly 15 years since Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech when she won her first VMA back in 2009. Guess Karma really is that girl!

Megan Thee-Triple-Threat Stallion

Self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion, revealed her versatility as a triple threat by performing, hosting and winning at this year’s awards. She delivered a medley of major hits like BOA, HISS and B.A.S. before inviting Yuki Chiba on stage to perform their collaboration and viral sensation “Mamushi”, which won the award for Best Trending Video.

Tyla Makes a Splash with Hit Song “Water”

The global impact of Tyla’s track “Water” is undeniable, amassing 1.5M posts on TikTok alone. In her acceptance speech for Best Afrobeats, she expressed how bittersweet it is for all African artists to be categorised under Afrobeats, even though “African music can be pop music too”.

Rockstar LISA Made History

BLACKPINK’s LISA made her solo VMAs debut by strutting onto the stage in a striking red leather ensemble and performing her latest songs “New Woman” and “Rockstar”. Whilst there was fierce competition for the Best K-Pop award, with “Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto also being a fan-favourite, LISA’s “Rockstar” ultimately took home the trophy.

She made history as the only female solo artist to win Best K-Pop twice, highlighting her significant impact on both the genre and the music industry.

Dance Fever Fiesta with Karol G

The VMAs burst into a vibrant festival scene when Karol G captivated the crowd with her performance of “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (“If I Had Known You Before”). Dancers of all ages took to the stage to salsa around a beach bar, showcasing various South American flags with their outfits. The Colombian star also made her way into the audience to sing and dance with the likes of Taylor Swift and Camilla Cabello.

Pop Queen Katy Perry Flies Through Her Best Hits

Now this wouldn’t be the 2024 VMAs without talking about Katy Perry. The popstar has a history of incredible shows, which won her the VMAs Most Iconic Performance award for her 2013 performance of “Roar” – and this year was no different.

In a jaw-dropping and nostalgia-inducing run, Perry performed a 10-minute mashup of all her pop hits whilst flying in the air and dancing on stage. This included songs like “Dark Horse”, “E.T.”, “Firework”, “Teenage Dream” and more.

However, she was called out by fans for including “scissoring” positions during the performance of her new single “I’m His, He’s Mine” with singer and rapper Doechii. Many social media users claimed that this segment of the show fetishised lesbians and perpetuated harmful stereotypes of lesbian sex being used for the male gaze, especially considering the song is about a man.

Despite this, the rest of her performance was extraordinary, with the crowd jumping and dancing to “Lifetimes” as Perry finished her showstopping medley whilst holding a big blue butterfly in the air.

Her fiancé Orlando Bloom then presented Perry the special Video Vanguard Award. This award recognises outstanding contribution and impact in music videos and pop culture.

After some incredible acts and awards, the much loved music awards ceremony came to an end. So that’s all for this year – see you at the 2025 VMAs, where the excitement is sure to continue!