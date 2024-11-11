The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trunk-or-treats are the latest, or have been the latest, rage for this Halloween season. I’ve only ever been to them as a child, so getting to work my very first one at my primary school job was a neat experience! Every year the primary school I work at hosts a trunk-or-treat. If you’re not familiar with what a trunk or treat is, it is the same concept as trick-or-treating; just by car! Trunk-or-treating is an event where children go from car to car to get candy instead of house to house. Usually, people sign up to ‘host’ their trunks and it is held in a parking lot or designated area. People usually dress up their trunks by theme, or whatever organization may be hosting. There are even trunk-or-treat kits you can buy at stores to dress your car up as!

For my job’s trunk-or-treat, some of my co-workers and I decided to dress up as the character’s from Inside Out 2. I dressed as Anxiety, our music teacher was Anger, the gym teacher was Disgust, we had our computer teacher as Fear, a tutor as Ennui, and our principal as Joy! I sprayed my hair orange (which didn’t work much, considering how dark my hair is), thrifted an orange sweater, and even went as far as hair-spraying a white headband and wrapping + curling orange pipe-cleaners to give that Anxiety-hair effect. I will always commit to a Halloween costume. Our gym teacher had the great idea of using foam dodgeballs she had as our ‘memory orbs’; which worked out perfectly considering everyone had their corresponding color!

The students at my job are in uniform, and are sadly not allowed to wear costumes to school. So our trunk-or-treat gives them the opportunity to show off their creative costumes! I saw many of my current students who were ecstatic to see me dressed up so silly, as well as some of my past students that made my heart warm seeing how big they have gotten! This was such a fun event and I am so glad I got to participate! This was my first year doing our trunk-or-treat, and I cannot wait for the next one!