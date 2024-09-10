The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back readers, I’m back from summer break to share the top three movies I watched this summer. If you want to see my whole ranked list, you can check out my Letterboxd List here. Unfortunately, I didn’t watch a lot of great movies this summer, which was kind of a bummer, but I did enjoy a few movies. Also, I didn’t have a lot of free time this summer to watch a lot of movies, but I still found a few good ones to put as my top three.

3.) MAXXINE

“Maxxine” was the third installment of Ti West’s X trilogy, and I wish I loved it more than I did. I think on its own it would have been a good movie, but I just felt as the last movie of the X trilogy it didn’t work. While this movie did a great job matching the amazing visuals and aesthetics of the other films, I just felt its plot and ending left me confused and unsatisfied. The ending was probably my least favorite part of this movie because the whole plot line with Maxine’s father just felt rushed and poorly executed. This being said, I still enjoyed this movie even though I was a bit disappointed at the end. Overall, I still enjoyed this movie which is why it is placed third on this list.

2.) A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE

“The Quiet Place: Day One” is a different telling of the first days of the invasion of the death angels. I really enjoyed this movie, and I always love how human these characters feel in this movie. Especially Lupita Nyong’o’s character, she just felt so realistic, and I loved her goals and motivations throughout this movie. Everything she did made sense for her, and the ending was heartbreaking, but expected. I also found it interesting how they used a city as loud and as dense as New York as the main setting, it brought another layer of danger which I enjoyed watching. This movie was so interesting and left me wanting more at the end, which is why this is the second movie on this list.

1.) RUSHMORE

Lastly, Wes Anderson’s “Rushmore.” I absolutely adore all of Wes Anderson’s work and his storytelling abilities, and I think “Rushmore” captures this perfectly. This film clearly has a cast and crew who love filmmaking and creating stories, which really helps make this movie feel as special as it is. The cast was also a big part of why this movie was as iconic as it was, and while I still believe Jason Schwartzman would have made the perfect Donnie Darko in the film “Donnie Darko.” I’m honestly glad he declined that role to be in this film, because “Rushmore” wouldn’t have been as great without him. Of course, everyone in this film did an amazing job, cast and crew, which is why this movie is number one on my top movies I watched this summer list.